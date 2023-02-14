Pet Talk: Meet Yeti

A loving pup who wants to find a forever home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our Pet of the Week.

Meet Yeti!

Yeti is a 4-year-old spayed female pit bull terrier who has been with us off and on since 2019, which isn't her fault.

Life hasn’t been fair to her but through it all, she has remained just the sweet girl.

Yeti is great with children and with other dogs of all sizes.

She also loves toys, water, and tennis balls but she won’t always bring them back to you.

Yeti could be the perfect running buddy or your dog’s new best friend.

Come visit Yeti and all her furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Yeti or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.