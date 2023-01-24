Skip to Content
Pet Talk: Meet Steve and Irwin

The Humane Society of Yuma

An adorable doggie duo who are best friends

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  Meet this doggie duo Steve and Irwin. 

Steve and Irwin are male shepherds who are approximately a year and a half old. 

They came into the shelter together as strays and they are best friends. 

Steve and Irwin do well with other dogs, walk well on a leash, and love to run around together.

They don’t seem to care much for toys and prefer just to play with each other.

Come visit Steve and Irwin and all their furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Steve and Irwin or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

