Pet Talk: Meet Bruce Wayne

A loving pup who is named after Batman

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meet our pet of the week, Bruce Wayne!

Bruce Wayne is a 3-year-old male pit bull terrier who is a hero to everyone at the shelter and is also named after batman.

Bruce Wayne is nothing but compassionate and can foil the hardest of criminals with his heart-shaped nose.

He is gentle, quiet, housebroken, and loves to give bat hugs.

Bruce Wayne has been living in a shelter office and would love nothing more than to be adopted and get out of his batcave.

As a partner in the Humane Society’s “Ready to Roll” campaign, Bill Alexander Ford Lincoln will donate $100 to the shelter for every animal adopted between November 14th and November 19th.

Come visit Bruce Wayne and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Bruce Wayne or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.