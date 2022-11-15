Skip to Content
The Good Stuff
By
November 14, 2022 7:26 PM
Published 4:55 PM

Pet Talk: Meet Bruce Wayne

A loving pup who is named after Batman

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  Meet our pet of the week, Bruce Wayne! 

Meet our pet of the week, Bruce Wayne! 

Bruce Wayne is a 3-year-old male pit bull terrier who is a hero to everyone at the shelter and is also named after batman. 

Bruce Wayne is nothing but compassionate and can foil the hardest of criminals with his heart-shaped nose. 

He is gentle, quiet, housebroken, and loves to give bat hugs. 

Bruce Wayne has been living in a shelter office and would love nothing more than to be adopted and get out of his batcave.

As a partner in the Humane Society’s “Ready to Roll” campaign, Bill Alexander Ford Lincoln will donate $100 to the shelter for every animal adopted between November 14th and November 19th.

Come visit Bruce Wayne and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Bruce Wayne or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff
Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content