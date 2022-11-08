Pet Talk: Meet Stone

A loving and respectful pup

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meet our pet of the week, Stone!

Stone is a 2-year-old male german shepherd who comes off as shy at first but warms up to people quickly.

Stone does great with other dogs, walks well on a leash, and is housebroken.

Stone is also quiet, respectful, and obedient.

He even likes to be petted and given kisses.

Stone also knows how to shake hands and will come when you call his name.

Come visit Stone and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Stone or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.