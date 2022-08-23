Pet Talk: Meet Hulk

A loving pup who loves to play with toys

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's time to meet our Pet of the Week for all you dog lovers. This lovable pup could be the one for you.

Hulk is a 4-year-old male pit bull terrier who is pretty incredible.

Hulk is still very much a puppy at heart and likes to play with toys and enjoys water.

He also loves to be petted and gets along great with other dogs.

Hulk will reach out and touch you with his paw to get your attention and affection, you can easily say he is quite a character.

Come visit Hulk and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Hulk or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.