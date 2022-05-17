Pet Talk: Meet Jed￼

A very loving pup who loves water.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's time to meet our pet of the week for all you dog lovers this lovable pup could be the one for you.

Meet Jed! Jed is a 4 -year-old male pit bull who loves toys and attention.

The Humane Society of Yuma picked Jed as the pet of the week because he’s been in the shelter since December and is in the need of a forever home.

What makes Jed special is he loves water and could make a great pool lake or river companion.

Jed will sometimes climb in your lap to get petted and give kisses.

He is super friendly, leash trained, and gets along great with other dogs.

Come visit Jed and his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Jed or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.