Special Olympics Arizona returns in Glendale, Arizona

News 11's reporter Melissa Zaremba was able to capture the excitement

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s been three years since the Special Olympics Arizona held their statewide competition due to the pandemic. The time has come for these athletes and their fans to finally get together.

It’s great to see everyone finally together again and to watch all the athletes compete in the Statewide competition right here at a local school in Glendale, Arizona.

The Special Olympics statewide competition is back and everyone is pumped.

“I’m very excited,” said local Yuma athlete Conner Smith.

The Special Olympics happens every year and offers 22 different sports.

It’s no doubt they’ve been working up a sweat.

“It’s fun,” said local Yuma athlete Chelsea.

In between sports, there are tons of activities like snacks, games and a spot for healthcare checks.

But what athletes enjoy most is cheering each other on.

“It’s been very encouraging and being able to see every athlete with a smile on their face,” said Smith.

Having an event like this has a powerful meaning.

“Outside of physical fitness mental wellness providing awareness to the community so we strive for inclusion every day,” said President and CEO for Special Olympics Arizona Jamie Heckerman.

Tons of medals were given out to all athletes who competed.

The Special Olympics is expected to be back again next year.

All the athletes did a great job and it was amazing to see all their wins.

For more information on the Special Olympics Arizona and how you can get involved click here.