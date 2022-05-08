First ever ‘Walk For Addie’ held at Ray Smucker Park in Yuma

The walk was all done to help raise funds for a new handicap accessible playground at McGraw Elementary - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Saturday was the first ever Walk For Addie at Ray Smucker Park in Yuma.

The event was ran by the organization Addie’s Packs, in honor of Addie Tems.

Tems lost her life back in February 2020 to congenial heart defects.

Through the tragedy, Addie’s mom, Stacy Melton founded Addie's Packs.

The organization creates supply packs for families in Yuma who have to travel to Phoenix for medical care.

“We started with Addie’s Packs right after she passed away because she wanted to make the world a better place,” Melton said.

However, Saturday’s walk was held for a different goal.

The money raised will go towards a new handicap accessible playground at McGraw Elementary, which was Addie’s former school.

Melton told us earlier this week the importance of getting the playground built.

“I also work in the school so I see a lot of that, it’s just important to have it available for students and available for everybody, and it helps the typical peers and the gen-ed peers to be able to play with those students and build those relationships,” Melton said.

In total, participants walked for around two and a half hours…

Helping a great cause in the process.