Rare Jurassic fossil found in Scotland

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - A rare Jurassic fossil has been discovered from the seashore in Scotland and was almost lost to the tide.

Scientists found the world's largest pterodactyl fossil on the Isle of Skye.

"It's an exquisite skeleton. The bones are preserved in three dimensions. It's one hundred and seventy million years old, give or take, and it's big," said Paleontologist Steve Brusatte.

The fossil is 70% complete and has a wingspan of eight feet, with a weight of about 20 pounds.

"It's a new species. We call it Dearc sgiathanach. That's a Scottish Gaelic name and that pays homage to where it was found here in Scotland on the Isle of Skye," explained Brusatte.

This discovery is helping scientists piece together new fossil records.