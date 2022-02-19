Mascot Mania held in San Luis

Low-cost vaccinaiton clinic also run by Humane Society of Yuma

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Mascot Mania in San Luis on Saturday provided an opportunity for dog owners to come out and play with their pets, but also to keep them healthy.

The event was at Jose Orduno park, and more than 100 owners brought their dogs out.

Many events, from costume contests, races, and even a San Luis Police Department K-9 unit demonstration were held.

Perhaps most importantly was the Humane Society of Yuma providing low-cost vaccinations for dogs, as San Luis Parks and Recreation Director Angelica Roldan says this is one of the easiest ways to keep your furry friend healthy.

“The city of San Luis is always thinking about that, so we’re excited to have the Humane Society of Yuma here,to show the importance of keeping your pet healthy,” Roldan said.

If you missed today's event, there will be another vaccination clinic at the Humane Society of Yuma on March 5th.