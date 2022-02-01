Pet Talk: Meet Franklin

A very friendly and full of energy pup

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) — It’s time to meet our pet of the week for all you dog lovers, this lovable pup could be the one for you.

Meet Franklin! Franklin is a 4-year-old male pit bull terrier and what makes him special, is he is super friendly and full of energy.

The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) picked Franklin as the pet of the week because he’s in the need of a forever home.

Franklin loves people and gets along well with other dogs that are his size.

He doesn’t seem to like toys much, but he does love to cuddle and be petted.

Franklin also enjoys giving hugs and kisses.

Franklin would do best in a home that doesn’t have small dogs or cats.

Because of his energy level and size.

Franklin would also do better in a home without small children.

Come visit Franklin and his furry friends at the shelter located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Franklin or any animal at the Humane Society a good home, you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.