Skip to Content
The Good Stuff
By
January 24, 2022 1:06 PM
Published 6:10 AM

Pet Talk: Meet Russel

The Humane Society of Yuma

An adorable cat who loves to cuddle

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) It’s time to meet our pet of the week! For all you cat lovers this lovable feline could be the one for you. 

Meet Russel a male domestic shorthair tabby cat. He's 5-years-old and what makes him special is he has a long beautiful tail.

The Humane Society of Yuma picked Russel as the pet of the week because Russel is in need of a forever home.

Russel likes to sit on your lap and be petted, he particularly likes having his neck scratched.

He also enjoys the company of people and gets along well with other cats.  

Russel has a small wound on his nose that is healing very nicely and he is ready for a new home he can explore in.  

Come visit Russel and his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

 If you want to give Russel or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

The Good Stuff
Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021. Melissa is a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

She graduated from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in May 2021, earning her bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content