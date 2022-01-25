Pet Talk: Meet Russel

An adorable cat who loves to cuddle

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) It’s time to meet our pet of the week! For all you cat lovers this lovable feline could be the one for you.

Meet Russel a male domestic shorthair tabby cat. He's 5-years-old and what makes him special is he has a long beautiful tail.

The Humane Society of Yuma picked Russel as the pet of the week because Russel is in need of a forever home.

Russel likes to sit on your lap and be petted, he particularly likes having his neck scratched.

He also enjoys the company of people and gets along well with other cats.

Russel has a small wound on his nose that is healing very nicely and he is ready for a new home he can explore in.

Come visit Russel and his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Russel or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.