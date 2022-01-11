Pet Talk: Meet Ralph

A timid yet very sweet kitty who loves to be petted

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV)

It's time to meet our Pet of the Week! For all you cat lovers, this sweet feline could be the one for you.

Meet Ralph! Ralph is a male domestic shorthair, he’s around eight years old and what makes him special is he’s more on the shy side.

The Humane Society of Yuma(HSOY) picked Ralph as the pet of the week because they want to shine the spotlight on a cat who isn’t always seen.

Ralph spends most of his time hiding under beds or blankets but is a real lover boy when you hold him.

He will let you pet him as long as you want and is a great lap cat.

Ralph would do best in a quiet home with older children and he does well with other cats.

Once you break Ralph out of his shell he is very loving and enjoys snuggling.

Ralph has been in the shelter since August and is in need of a forever home.

Come visit Ralph and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you are someone who wants to give Ralph or any animal at the humane society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.