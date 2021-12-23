Yuma Sprouts sells over five thousand ‘Grab and Give’ food bags

FOX 9's Adam Klepp spoke with the store manager about the holiday record

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Yuma Sprouts' “Grab and Give” bag promotion was a holiday success.

Store manager Jim Luft says this year they sold 5,001 bags, almost doubling last year’s mark of 2,700.

Each pre-made bag costs $10 at checkout, and is donated directly to the Yuma food bank, which is $50,000 worth of food donated by Yumans since Thanksgiving.

The sprouts in Yuma also led all Sprouts stores statewide in total bag donations.

“It speaks volumes about the Yuma community because we’re going up against stores that do twice the sales volume we do," Yuma Sprouts Manager Jim Luft said. "So one of the smaller stores in a smaller community like Yuma, to deliver 5000 bags, is just an outstanding number.”

Luft thanked the Yuma community for their tremendous support and says he hopes to break the five-thousand mark again next year.