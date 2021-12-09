Furry friend looking for a forever home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Bella is a sweet, pitbull-mix who wants to be a part of a family.

She is estimated to be about three to four years old.

Bella came in to the Desert Veterinary Clinic (DVC) in Yuma after some malnutrition caused by the previous owner. When she first came to the clinic, she weighed about 35 pounds. Now, she is up to 65 pounds at a healthy weight.

"Bella would probably be best in an environment with no other dogs," said Christina Altamirano with DVC. "We are not sure on children. We haven't tested that. So that would probably be a meet and greet."

Bella is a soft, white coated pup who is comfortable around people.

"She's awesome with any people. She's super super friendly," Altamirano explained. "We haven't had any issues as far as people aggression goes. It's only those dogs."

However, because she was not properly taken care of at a young age, she developed a medical condition that will require a lot of attention.

"Bella does have diabetes. She was diagnosed with diabetes due to her malnutrition when she first came to us. It is managed. She is insulin dependent."

If you would like to adopt Bella, please contact the Desert Veterinary Clinic.