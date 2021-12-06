Pet Talk: Meet Betty

Beautiful dog looking for treats and playtime in a new home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week we have a cute Rottweiler mix from the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) who's in need of a loving home.

Betty is a trained four-year-old who does well with other dogs, so she would absolutely want some playtime

She enjoys walks, likes treats and loves playing fetch.

Better knows some basic commands like "sit," but she would want a treat for her reward.

You can meet Betty by going to the HSOY at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or calling (928) 782-1621.

And to check out other dogs and cats hoping to find a new home, you can visit HSOY's website.