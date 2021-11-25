Skip to Content
Pennsylvania woman hospitalized with Covid comes back home for Thanksgiving

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Home for the holidays has special meaning for a Pennsylvania family that has been hard hit by Covid-19.

A young mom was hospitalized for months with serious complications and now she is home just in time to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family.

Marissa Fuentes received a hero's send-off from a rehab center near Philadelphia after being hospitalized for 7 months with a nearly fatal Covid infection.

She was also 7 months pregnant, but thankfully the baby was safely delivered via emergency C-section. He was 5 months old before they were reunited in the hospital.

Now after a month in rehab, Fuentes made her way out with a round of emotional good-byes, and thank yous to everyone who took care of her before heading home.

