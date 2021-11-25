Another successful Thanksgiving at Crossroads Mission

FOX 9's Adam Klepp spoke with the volunteers that make it all happen, and those who are thankful for their hard work.

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Crossroads Mission staff were in the kitchen as early as 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving to cook two thousand meals.

A lofty goal to reach on Thanksgiving, add in a last-second change to inside dining due to high wind, and it's clear this year's Thanksgiving at the Crossroads Mission was only possible due to the hard work of volunteers.

“We have about 75 to 100 working at all three of our locations,” Community Affairs Director Barbara Rochester said.

Volunteers treat their roles on thanksgiving seriously, and all say some, they aren’t volunteering for the recognition.

Gene Dalby says in his eyes, volunteering is an obligation.

“We have a responsibility to volunteer our time our treasure, in some capacity, to help those that are less fortunate," Dalby said.

Overall, Barbra Rochester says the support this holiday season from the Yuma community has been overwhelming.

“We met our goal of 100,000 dollars, and 100,000 pounds of food, so thank you so much," Rochester said.

All so people like Kayla Ranjel, one of the many who had food at Crossroads today, can have a happy thanksgiving.

"Not everyone is as fortunate, who can cook at home or wherever, so it’s just a blessing," Ranjel said.