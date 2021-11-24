Business experts say small businesses need to go digital to compete

Community Development Director for BBB John Hessinger prompts small businesses to focus on tech

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For millions of Americans Black Friday is more than just about the purchase. It's about the thrill of the hunt and getting that ever-so-special deal.

While millions strategize their day from store to store, millions more will be lying in wait behind a keyboard. Surfing the web has become the latest trend amongst shoppers.

So, our business experts at the Better Business Bureau say tech is a business's ultimate tool. So while traditional businesses prepare their stores for the big day. John Hessinger the local Community Development Director for the BBB says to make sure your website is up to par.

Hessinger says that small businesses need to be tech-savvy to compete in the modern market. And, that means making their website is user-friendly and that it has an app that links to an efficient webpage.

Hessinger ads that the use of social media needs to be a top priority and using links and QR codes may mean the difference between a prosperous Black Friday and Cyber Monday and a dip into the red.