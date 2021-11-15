Skip to Content
Pet Talk: Meet Opal

Friendly feline looking to fill space in your heart and home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week we'd like to introduce you to cute kitty from the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) who'd just love to become your new cuddle buddy.

Opal is a 10-month-old female tabby who's inquisitive, energetic, and playful. She likes to be held, and gets cuddly when petted.

She's still fairly young, so the HSOY believes she'd do best with family who has plenty of time to give her the attention she needs.

You can meet Opal by heading down to HSOY at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or calling (928) 782-1621.

And to check out other dogs and cats hoping to find their furrever home, just visit HSOY's website.

