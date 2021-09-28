Crack open a cold one for National Drink Beer Day

The Good Stuff

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It may be only Tuesday, but pour yourself a cold one anyway.

It's National Drink Beer Day!

A day to enjoy one of the world's oldest and most popular adult beverages, a well-known part of American history!

The origins of National Drink Beer Day are not known for certain; however, it does land on the birthday of Arthur Guinness, the founder of Guinness Brewery.

It's just before the start of Oktoberfest!

Whether you love a stout, lager, ale, or IPA, beer drinkers have more selection now than ever before. That's definitely something worth celebrating!

Cheers!