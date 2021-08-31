Skip to Content
Pet Talk: Meet Harvey


YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - If you've been looking for a new, furry friend to add to your home, then look no further. 

Meet Harvey! He's available for adoption at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY).  

He is a playful pup who is in need of a running buddy, especially now that the cooler weather is right around the corner.

He's also leash trained. He also loves to cuddle and gives big, sloppy kisses.

If you're interested in adopting Harvey, or want to see the other animals currently available, visit the HSOY website.

