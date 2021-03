The Good Stuff

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) Meet Ceaser, he's a 4-year-old bulldog mixed terrier.

Caesar is a playful boy who loves to run! If you need a running buddy look no further!

This sweet boy is leashed trained! Caesar is a cutie, who is just looking for his fur-ever home!

If you want to bring Ceaser home he is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Yuma, you can find more info and other pets available for adoption at www.hsoyuma.com.