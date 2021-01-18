The Good Stuff

Hot chocolate bombs are the latest food trend on social media

Georgia Demore is a Georgia mother of two says chocolate bombs appeals to anyone from any age group. Demore created the treats as gifts during the holidays.

The hashtag "#hotchocolatebombs," has about 240 million views on TikTok and about 140,000 mentions on Instagram.

Many people can learnt to make these desserts using molds and bakeries make them as well, and shops are selling out.

One business in Connecticut even hired more people to keep up with the demand for the comforting dessert.