Batman comic book sells for $2.2 Million

(KYMA, CNN) - A record has been set for the most expensive Batman comic book to ever be publicly sold.

Someone bought a near mint condition issue of Batman number one for $2.2 million as part of Heritage Auctions' Comics and Comic Art Event.

The comic book, which was issued in 1940, features the first appearances of iconic villains the Joker and Catwoman.

It had been in the hands of one collector and his family for more than 40 years and was purchased in 1979 for $3,000 at the time.