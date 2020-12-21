Military Matters: Honoring PFC Abigail Kelly

The Good Stuff

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - PFC Abigail Kelly is an aviation operation specialist with MAG-13 and as such is responsible for keeping track and logging all incoming and outgoing pilot flights as well as organizing and scheduling all of the ground training that takes place.

PFC Kelly joined the Marine Corps in order to better her life and wanted a change and a chance to prove that she is able to grow and become her own person in life.

She is motivated by striving to better herself everyday and learning something new.

PFC Kelly loves the Marine Corps because she feels part of a family that has her back and continues to push her to be the best she can be.