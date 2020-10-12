Mom gives birth while taking bar exam

The Good Stuff

Pregnant law student puts test on hold to deliver her son

CHICAGO, Ill. (KYMA, KECY) - The bar exam is pretty hard, and giving birth isn't any easier. So imagine trying to do both at the same time.

Brianna Hill never expected to take the final step to becoming a lawyer in the maternity ward of a suburban Chicago hospital. But, her newborn son, Cassius Phillip, had other ideas.

Brianna was home, taking her exam remotely, when Cassius decided it was time.

"I felt something and I had a brief, fleeting thought of, I hope that's not my water breaking." she said.

"I cleaned myself up, called my husband and I called my mid-wives and they told me I had time before I needed to go to the hospital. so at that point my husband and I were like okay, we're gonna keep taking this test."

So she took the first part of the test at home, then completed the exam from the hospital after giving birth.

"I really want to be an attorney and I've been working really hard and it was the same thing. I really wanted to be a mom and so just because those two things were kind of overlapping at the same time I wasn't going to let it stop me." Brianna explains.

No word yet on whether she passed the bar.