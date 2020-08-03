Pet Talk: Meet Zeus!

The Good Stuff

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - If you are asking yourself what time it is, we'll tell you that it's the perfect time to adopt a pet at the Humane Society of Yuma.

Meet Zeus!

Zeus is an 8-year-old, extra-large, male German Shepard, and for the energy and love that he can bring into your home, he might as well be a Greek god.

But make no mistake with this one, as the amount of joy that he provides is no myth.

Generally considered dogkind’s finest all-purpose worker, the German Shepherd dog is a large, agile, muscular dog of noble character and high intelligence.

There are many reasons why German Shepherds stand in the front rank of canine royalty, Zeus is loyal, confident, courageous, and steady as the german shepherd is truly a dog lover’s delight.

Zeus is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Yuma, you can find more information about these pets and all other pets up for adoption by visiting HSOYuma.com.