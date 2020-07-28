Pet Talk: Meet Dyson & Rex

The Good Stuff

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY/KYMA) - We all are familiar with the saying, "You are never friendless if you have a dog" and that’s true about these two furry fellas looking for a forever home.

Meet Rex!

Last week you met Rex, a confident, smart, and good-natured 4-year-old medium grey Pitbull Terrier. Rex would be great in a single dog home or in an adult-only home.

Rex marches at the beat of his own drum, one second you’ll see him running around and in a blink of an eye, he is chilling taking some rays of the sun.

Meet Dyson!

No this one is no vacuum but comes with the energy and power of one.

Dyson is a 1-year and 8-month-old male German Shepard, who if given the chance to take home gold for swimming in the Olympics, he would as Dyson loves to splish and splash in the water.

When he is not soaking up in a pool of water, he loves to chase after tennis balls and get treats. Dyson would be perfect in a home with an adult that lives an active lifestyle or a home with older children.

Both Rex and Dyson are available for adoption at the Humane Society of Yuma, you can find more information about these pets and all other pets up for adoption by visiting HSOYuma.com.