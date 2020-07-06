Military Matters: Honoring Fallen Army Spcl. Ibarria

The Good Stuff

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - As many of us celebrated the the 244th year of Independence this past weekend, the Department Of Defense also informed the family of Army Specialist Vincent Sebastian Ibarria of his passing.

For this week's 13 On Your Side Military Matters, we honor the 21-year-old Army Specialist who died in a rollover crash while deployed in Afghanistan.

Spcl. Ibarria was assinged to the 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment and even Fort Drum, New York.

Proudly decorated with several ribbons and medals; Spl. Ibarria received the Defense Service Medal, The Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

His father, Daniel Ibarria, a Yuma resident, reached out to 13 On Your Side looking to honor his son. Ibarria says, "I want to thank my friends and loved ones for their thoughts and prayers. I am very proud of my son. God bless America."