Highest-paying jobs in San Diego

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in San Diego-Carlsbad, CA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In San Diego, the annual mean wage is $64,300 or 14.2% higher than national mean of $56,310, while the highest-paying occupation makes $289,920. Read on to see which jobs make the list.



#50. Sales engineers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $125,790

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 720

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,270

– Employment: 63,780

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($163,860)

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($158,140)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($155,490)

– Job description: Sell business goods or services, the selling of which requires a technical background equivalent to a baccalaureate degree in engineering.



#49. Nurse practitioners

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $126,120

– #48 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,990

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,510

– Employment: 211,280

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($188,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($177,800)

— Salinas, CA ($155,310)

– Job description: Diagnose and treat acute, episodic, or chronic illness, independently or as part of a healthcare team. May focus on health promotion and disease prevention. May order, perform, or interpret diagnostic tests such as lab work and x rays. May prescribe medication. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.



#48. Industrial production managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $126,270

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,190

– Employment: 179,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($171,890)

— Florence, SC ($167,660)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($155,320)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the work activities and resources necessary for manufacturing products in accordance with cost, quality, and quantity specifications.



#47. Physician assistants

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $127,280

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,380

National

– Annual mean salary: $116,080

– Employment: 125,280

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($168,220)

— Waterbury, CT ($165,230)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($158,020)

– Job description: Provide healthcare services typically performed by a physician, under the supervision of a physician. Conduct complete physicals, provide treatment, and counsel patients. May, in some cases, prescribe medication. Must graduate from an accredited educational program for physician assistants.



#46. Communications teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $127,650

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,940

– Employment: 28,430

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($143,510)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($127,650)

— Fresno, CA ($122,590)

– Job description: Teach courses in communications, such as organizational communications, public relations, radio/television broadcasting, and journalism. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#45. Computer and information research scientists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $128,170

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $130,890

– Employment: 30,220

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($170,890)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,330)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($150,090)

– Job description: Conduct research into fundamental computer and information science as theorists, designers, or inventors. Develop solutions to problems in the field of computer hardware and software.



#44. Business teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $128,240

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 620

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,270

– Employment: 79,810

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($174,050)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($172,650)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($149,740)

– Job description: Teach courses in business administration and management, such as accounting, finance, human resources, labor and industrial relations, marketing, and operations research. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#43. Radiation therapists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $128,930

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,300

– Employment: 17,390

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($150,950)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($145,420)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,130)

– Job description: Provide radiation therapy to patients as prescribed by a radiation oncologist according to established practices and standards. Duties may include reviewing prescription and diagnosis; acting as liaison with physician and supportive care personnel; preparing equipment, such as immobilization, treatment, and protection devices; and maintaining records, reports, and files. May assist in dosimetry procedures and tumor localization.



#42. Foreign language and literature teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $129,500

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,410

– Employment: 22,790

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($129,500)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($122,220)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($118,390)

– Job description: Teach languages and literature courses in languages other than English. Includes teachers of American Sign Language (ASL). Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#41. Political science teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $129,530

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,970

– Employment: 15,130

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($163,420)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($144,260)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($129,530)

– Job description: Teach courses in political science, international affairs, and international relations. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#40. Library science teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $130,720

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,560

– Employment: 4,230

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($130,720)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($108,060)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,230)

– Job description: Teach courses in library science. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#39. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $130,850

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,930

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,010

– Employment: 262,480

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($154,970)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,070)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($145,590)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the academic, administrative, or auxiliary activities of kindergarten, elementary, or secondary schools.



#38. Medical and health services managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $132,090

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,690

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,800

– Employment: 402,540

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($174,010)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($171,430)

— Madera, CA ($168,090)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate medical and health services in hospitals, clinics, managed care organizations, public health agencies, or similar organizations.



#37. Training and development managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $133,060

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,920

– Employment: 38,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($178,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,750)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the training and development activities and staff of an organization.



#36. Physicists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $133,360

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $137,700

– Employment: 16,160

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($170,690)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,290)

– Job description: Conduct research into physical phenomena, develop theories on the basis of observation and experiments, and devise methods to apply physical laws and theories.



#35. Chemistry teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $134,070

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,630

– Employment: 21,530

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($140,380)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($136,630)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($136,080)

– Job description: Teach courses pertaining to the chemical and physical properties and compositional changes of substances. Work may include providing instruction in the methods of qualitative and quantitative chemical analysis. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching, and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#34. Engineering teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $134,190

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,130

– Employment: 38,520

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($162,430)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($142,380)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($141,860)

– Job description: Teach courses pertaining to the application of physical laws and principles of engineering for the development of machines, materials, instruments, processes, and services. Includes teachers of subjects such as chemical, civil, electrical, industrial, mechanical, mineral, and petroleum engineering. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#33. Computer hardware engineers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $135,010

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,110

National

– Annual mean salary: $126,140

– Employment: 64,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($179,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($171,540)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,780)

– Job description: Research, design, develop, or test computer or computer-related equipment for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use. May supervise the manufacturing and installation of computer or computer-related equipment and components.



#32. Purchasing managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $135,590

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 770

National

– Annual mean salary: $132,660

– Employment: 70,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($181,240)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,300)

— Morgantown, WV ($167,740)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of buyers, purchasing officers, and related workers involved in purchasing materials, products, and services. Includes wholesale or retail trade merchandising managers and procurement managers.



#31. Education administrators, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $136,570

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,120

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,200

– Employment: 140,880

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ithaca, NY ($205,810)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($178,210)

— Charlottesville, VA ($176,040)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate student instruction, administration, and services, as well as other research and educational activities, at postsecondary institutions, including universities, colleges, and junior and community colleges.



#30. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $136,940

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,050

– Employment: 14,570

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($145,340)

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($139,930)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($139,150)

– Job description: Conduct hearings to recommend or make decisions on claims concerning government programs or other government-related matters. Determine liability, sanctions, or penalties, or recommend the acceptance or rejection of claims or settlements.



#29. Compensation and benefits managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $137,420

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $137,160

– Employment: 16,340

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($194,810)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($184,050)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,840)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate compensation and benefits activities of an organization.



#28. Advertising and promotions managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $137,640

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,560

– Employment: 22,490

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($220,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($185,490)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($181,540)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate advertising policies and programs or produce collateral materials, such as posters, contests, coupons, or giveaways, to create extra interest in the purchase of a product or service for a department, an entire organization, or on an account basis.



#27. Human resources managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $138,260

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,870

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,580

– Employment: 156,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($194,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,890)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($179,870)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate human resources activities and staff of an organization.



#26. Philosophy and religion teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $140,300

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,160

– Employment: 22,900

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($140,300)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($119,520)

— Charlottesville, VA ($112,640)

– Job description: Teach courses in philosophy, religion, and theology. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#25. Physics teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $141,180

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,290

– Employment: 13,670

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, NY ($160,370)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($148,480)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($141,180)

– Job description: Teach courses pertaining to the laws of matter and energy. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#24. Sales managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $142,010

– #86 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,160

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,580

– Employment: 390,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($207,070)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,700)

— Trenton, NJ ($186,960)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the actual distribution or movement of a product or service to the customer. Coordinate sales distribution by establishing sales territories, quotas, and goals and establish training programs for sales representatives. Analyze sales statistics gathered by staff to determine sales potential and inventory requirements and monitor the preferences of customers.



#23. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $143,580

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.



#22. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $143,650

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,680

– Employment: 32,230

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($153,430)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($150,480)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($143,650)

– Job description: Teach courses in computer science. May specialize in a field of computer science, such as the design and function of computers or operations and research analysis. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#21. Pharmacists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $144,090

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,970

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,460

– Employment: 315,470

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($165,350)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($162,540)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($161,120)

– Job description: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. May advise physicians and other health practitioners on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications.



#20. General and operations managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $145,060

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 23,490

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,740

– Employment: 2,347,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations, overseeing multiple departments or locations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing, or administrative services. Usually manage through subordinate supervisors. Excludes First-Line Supervisors.



#19. Lawyers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $147,300

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,990

National

– Annual mean salary: $148,910

– Employment: 658,120

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,610)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,920)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,070)

– Job description: Represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions. May specialize in a single area or may practice broadly in many areas of law.



#18. Marketing managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $147,990

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,190

National

– Annual mean salary: $154,470

– Employment: 270,200

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($213,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($211,210)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,260)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate marketing policies and programs, such as determining the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors, and identify potential customers. Develop pricing strategies with the goal of maximizing the firm’s profits or share of the market while ensuring the firm’s customers are satisfied. Oversee product development or monitor trends that indicate the need for new products and services.



#17. Personal financial advisors

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $148,780

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,330

National

– Annual mean salary: $122,490

– Employment: 218,050

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Gainesville, FL ($206,120)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($169,850)

— Tyler, TX ($169,690)

– Job description: Advise clients on financial plans using knowledge of tax and investment strategies, securities, insurance, pension plans, and real estate. Duties include assessing clients’ assets, liabilities, cash flow, insurance coverage, tax status, and financial objectives. May also buy and sell financial assets for clients.



#16. Financial managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $155,150

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,650

National

– Annual mean salary: $151,510

– Employment: 653,080

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($210,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($192,310)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.



#15. Law teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $156,940

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,760

– Employment: 14,930

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN ($190,320)

— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($180,020)

— Tallahassee, FL ($164,590)

– Job description: Teach courses in law. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#14. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $159,240

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,110

National

– Annual mean salary: $124,890

– Employment: 200,040

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($211,500)

— Jackson, MS ($195,830)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($176,930)

– Job description: Teach courses in health specialties, in fields such as dentistry, laboratory technology, medicine, pharmacy, public health, therapy, and veterinary medicine.



#13. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $161,980

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 640

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,320

– Employment: 51,500

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($195,730)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,980)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($147,290)

– Job description: Teach courses in biological sciences. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#12. Optometrists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $167,630

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,440

– Employment: 36,690

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Columbia, SC ($228,340)

— New Haven, CT ($186,950)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($182,980)

– Job description: Diagnose, manage, and treat conditions and diseases of the human eye and visual system. Examine eyes and visual system, diagnose problems or impairments, prescribe corrective lenses, and provide treatment. May prescribe therapeutic drugs to treat specific eye conditions.



#11. Computer and information systems managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $169,570

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,720

National

– Annual mean salary: $161,730

– Employment: 457,290

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($235,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($212,480)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($201,320)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as electronic data processing, information systems, systems analysis, and computer programming.



#10. Architectural and engineering managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $170,260

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,810

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,100

– Employment: 195,900

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($226,920)

— Amarillo, TX ($199,940)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,610)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as architecture and engineering or research and development in these fields.



#9. Economics teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $171,260

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,720

– Employment: 13,080

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($180,450)

— Rochester, NY ($175,010)

— Pittsburgh, PA ($171,450)

– Job description: Teach courses in economics. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#8. Podiatrists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $183,340

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $151,110

– Employment: 9,710

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA ($229,330)

— Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($226,260)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($221,380)

– Job description: Diagnose and treat diseases and deformities of the human foot.



#7. Psychiatrists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $191,870

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $217,100

– Employment: 25,540

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($297,710)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($289,580)

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($287,220)

– Job description: Diagnose, treat, and help prevent mental disorders.



#6. Natural sciences managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $200,950

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,340

National

– Annual mean salary: $154,930

– Employment: 75,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($221,460)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($214,020)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($205,120)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as life sciences, physical sciences, mathematics, statistics, and research and development in these fields.



#5. Family medicine physicians

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $216,970

– #144 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 840

National

– Annual mean salary: $214,370

– Employment: 98,590

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA ($309,800)

— Napa, CA ($302,040)

— Gadsden, AL ($292,110)

– Job description: Diagnose, treat, and provide preventive care to individuals and families across the lifespan. May refer patients to specialists when needed for further diagnosis or treatment.



#4. Chief executives

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $218,500

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,650

National

– Annual mean salary: $197,840

– Employment: 202,360

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($293,000)

— Midland, TX ($269,360)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($263,770)

– Job description: Determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organizations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body. Plan, direct, or coordinate operational activities at the highest level of management with the help of subordinate executives and staff managers.



#3. Pediatricians, general

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $245,570

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $184,570

– Employment: 27,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($280,860)

— State College, PA ($275,730)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($275,610)

– Job description: Diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases and injuries in children. May refer patients to specialists for further diagnosis or treatment, as needed.



#2. General internal medicine physicians

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $247,090

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $210,960

– Employment: 50,600

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, MN ($315,830)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($314,080)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($311,260)

– Job description: Diagnose and provide nonsurgical treatment for a wide range of diseases and injuries of internal organ systems. Provide care mainly for adults and adolescents, and are based primarily in an outpatient care setting.



#1. Obstetricians and gynecologists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $289,920

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $239,120

– Employment: 18,900

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($294,450)

— Tulsa, OK ($294,400)

— Albuquerque, NM ($292,740)

– Job description: Provide medical care related to pregnancy or childbirth. Diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases of women, particularly those affecting the reproductive system. May also provide general care to women. May perform both medical and gynecological surgery functions.