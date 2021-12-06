

Most expensive homes that recently sold in San Diego

Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $295,300 in June 2020, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Home buyers have a lot to consider when house-hunting or looking to invest in rental properties, from the state of the housing market itself to taxes and potential resale value. To learn more about home prices in your state, Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes that recently sold in San Diego, California on realtor.com.

The housing market grew robust and pricey in the last decade following the 2008 recession, but the market could be slowed by rising interest rates. Such a downturn can be good news for potential home-buyers, as you’re more likely to be able to wager a deal on an otherwise overpriced house. Then there is the house itself to consider, including what kind of upkeep it requires (and those associated costs). Depreciation affects all homes at an average rate of 3.636% each year, which can be a help come tax season if you use your home for business or rentals—but may cost you later in capital gains taxes when you sell.

Meanwhile, land value tends to increase over time depending on several factors including where the house is located and what amenities and homes are nearby. More desirable neighborhoods allow sellers to charge more; the mantra “location, location, location” has never been more relevant.

#10. 1206 Muirlands Dr, La Jolla ($11,442,500)

– 7 bedrooms; 10 bathrooms; 7,792 square feet; $1,468 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 9811 Black Gold Rd, La Jolla ($11,800,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 6,929 square feet; $1,702 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 6343 Camino De La Costa, La Jolla ($12,064,572)

– 4 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 7,947 square feet; $1,518 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 6392 Camino De La Costa, La Jolla ($13,400,000)

– 7 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 6,000 square feet; $2,233 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 6266 Camino De La Costa, La Jolla ($13,900,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; 6,338 square feet; $2,193 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 8516 El Paseo Grande, La Jolla ($15,000,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 4,279 square feet; $3,505 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 9860 La Jolla Farms Rd, La Jolla ($17,250,000)

– 7 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 11,449 square feet; $1,506 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 331 Dunemere Dr, La Jolla ($18,250,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 6,620 square feet; $2,756 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 303 Vista De La Playa, La Jolla ($21,750,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 5,098 square feet; $4,266 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 311 Dunemere Dr, La Jolla ($23,500,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 8,153 square feet; $2,882 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

