Highest-paying jobs in San Diego that don’t require a college degree

From the moment they first set foot on campus, today’s high-school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches—the list goes on and on. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high-school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary non-degree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in San Diego that don’t require a college degree.

#50. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $67,440

– #97 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 12,010

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.



#49. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $67,510

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,570

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.



#48. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $68,160

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,350

– Employment: 55,200

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,510)

— Jackson, TN ($92,200)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,640)

– Job description: Repair, test, adjust, or install electronic equipment, such as industrial controls, transmitters, and antennas.



#47. Tool and die makers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $68,510

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,520

– Employment: 61,190

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Flint, MI ($74,390)

— New Haven, CT ($73,530)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,420)

– Job description: Analyze specifications, lay out metal stock, set up and operate machine tools, and fit and assemble parts to make and repair dies, cutting tools, jigs, fixtures, gauges, and machinists’ hand tools.



#46. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $68,630

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 890

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,890

– Employment: 119,380

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,130)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,730)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,080)

– Job description: Operate or control an entire process or system of machines, often through the use of control boards, to transfer or treat water or wastewater.



#45. Airfield operations specialists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $68,750

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,360

– Employment: 10,590

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($80,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($77,920)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,840)

– Job description: Ensure the safe takeoff and landing of commercial and military aircraft. Duties include coordination between air-traffic control and maintenance personnel, dispatching, using airfield landing and navigational aids, implementing airfield safety procedures, monitoring and maintaining flight records, and applying knowledge of weather information.



#44. Brickmasons and blockmasons

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $68,950

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($90,610)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($90,290)

— Pittsfield, MA ($90,070)

– Job description: Lay and bind building materials, such as brick, structural tile, concrete block, cinder block, glass block, and terra-cotta block, with mortar and other substances, to construct or repair walls, partitions, arches, sewers, and other structures.



#43. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $70,340

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 990

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,860

– Employment: 122,480

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($93,060)

— Salinas, CA ($91,790)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($89,000)

– Job description: Install and repair telecommunications cable, including fiber optics.



#42. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $70,430

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,740

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,040

– Employment: 128,300

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($95,680)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,710)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($87,830)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul aircraft engines and assemblies, such as hydraulic and pneumatic systems.



#41. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $71,290

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,590

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,980

– Employment: 190,510

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,280)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($92,920)

— Fairbanks, AK ($87,940)

– Job description: Install, set up, rearrange, or remove switching, distribution, routing, and dialing equipment used in central offices or headends. Service or repair telephone, cable television, Internet, and other communications equipment on customers’ property. May install communications equipment or communications wiring in buildings.



#40. Firefighters

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $72,020

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,120

National

– Annual mean salary: $56,360

– Employment: 311,350

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,480)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($105,670)

– Job description: Control and extinguish fires or respond to emergency situations where life, property, or the environment is at risk. Duties may include fire prevention, emergency medical service, hazardous material response, search and rescue, and disaster assistance.



#39. Structural iron and steel workers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $72,580

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,650

– Employment: 71,490

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,360)

— Rockford, IL ($90,160)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,740)

– Job description: Raise, place, and unite iron or steel girders, columns, and other structural members to form completed structures or structural frameworks. May erect metal storage tanks and assemble prefabricated metal buildings.



#38. Computer numerically controlled tool programmers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $72,670

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,010

– Employment: 25,530

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,330)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($95,140)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($85,480)

– Job description: Develop programs to control machining or processing of materials by automatic machine tools, equipment, or systems. May also set up, operate, or maintain equipment.



#37. Advertising sales agents

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $72,870

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850)

— Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

– Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.



#36. Insurance sales agents

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $73,030

– #68 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,740

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.



#35. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $73,330

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,400

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.



#34. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $73,750

– #219 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,850

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.



#33. Millwrights

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $74,400

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,080

– Employment: 44,400

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,190)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($90,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,090)

– Job description: Install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to layout plans, blueprints, or other drawings.



#32. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $74,480

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,500

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.



#31. Construction and building inspectors

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $74,510

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 650

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.



#30. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $74,770

– #105 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,230

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.



#29. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $75,450

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,210

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.



#28. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $75,740

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,210

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,440)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,620)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($93,320)

– Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.



#27. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $75,920

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 710

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,240)

— Madison, WI ($90,020)

— Salinas, CA ($87,650)

– Job description: Install, repair, and maintain mechanical regulating and controlling devices, such as electric meters, gas regulators, thermostats, safety and flow valves, and other mechanical governors.



#26. Property, real estate, and community association managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $75,960

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,510

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).



#25. Correctional officers and jailers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $77,070

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,370

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,340

– Employment: 405,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($85,850)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($84,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($83,050)

– Job description: Guard inmates in penal or rehabilitative institutions in accordance with established regulations and procedures. May guard prisoners in transit between jail, courtroom, prison, or other point. Includes deputy sheriffs and police who spend the majority of their time guarding prisoners in correctional institutions.



#24. Forest fire inspectors and prevention specialists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $77,170

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,130

– Employment: 2,900

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,120)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($94,350)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($93,500)

– Job description: Enforce fire regulations, inspect forest for fire hazards, and recommend forest fire prevention or control measures. May report forest fires and weather conditions.



#23. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $77,310

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,740

– Employment: 27,590

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($122,730)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($111,530)

— Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN ($111,140)

– Job description: Command or supervise operations of ships and water vessels, such as tugboats and ferryboats. Required to hold license issued by U.S. Coast Guard.



#22. Real estate brokers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $77,360

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,630

– Employment: 44,610

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($134,770)

— Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ ($129,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($116,510)

– Job description: Operate real estate office, or work for commercial real estate firm, overseeing real estate transactions. Other duties usually include selling real estate or renting properties and arranging loans.



#21. Commercial pilots

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $78,320

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990)

— Medford, OR ($152,730)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290)

– Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft on nonscheduled air carrier routes, or helicopters. Requires Commercial Pilot certificate. Includes charter pilots with similar certification, and air ambulance and air tour pilots. Excludes regional, national, and international airline pilots.



#20. Court reporters and simultaneous captioners

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $79,690

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,710

– Employment: 13,880

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,300)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($109,600)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($92,150)

– Job description: Use verbatim methods and equipment to capture, store, retrieve, and transcribe pretrial and trial proceedings or other information. Includes stenocaptioners who operate computerized stenographic captioning equipment to provide captions of live or prerecorded broadcasts for hearing-impaired viewers.



#19. Glaziers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $80,720

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,970

– Employment: 52,190

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($89,250)

— Salem, OR ($85,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,240)

– Job description: Install glass in windows, skylights, store fronts, and display cases, or on surfaces, such as building fronts, interior walls, ceilings, and tabletops.



#18. Power plant operators

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $81,870

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,890

– Employment: 32,960

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,420)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,830)

— Redding, CA ($106,030)

– Job description: Control, operate, or maintain machinery to generate electric power. Includes auxiliary equipment operators.



#17. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $82,320

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,910)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,970)

— Springfield, IL ($102,660)

– Job description: Operate or maintain stationary engines, boilers, or other mechanical equipment to provide utilities for buildings or industrial processes. Operate equipment such as steam engines, generators, motors, turbines, and steam boilers.



#16. Fire inspectors and investigators

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $83,050

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,680

– Employment: 14,010

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($129,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,610)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($102,370)

– Job description: Inspect buildings to detect fire hazards and enforce local ordinances and state laws, or investigate and gather facts to determine cause of fires and explosions.



#15. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $83,430

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,180

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.



#14. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $83,830

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,200

– Employment: 24,730

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($109,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,080)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($101,990)

– Job description: Assemble, install, repair, or maintain electric or hydraulic freight or passenger elevators, escalators, or dumbwaiters.



#13. Transportation inspectors

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $85,090

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($119,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($117,900)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($104,370)

– Job description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people. Includes rail transportation inspectors, such as freight inspectors, rail inspectors, and other inspectors of transportation vehicles not elsewhere classified.



#12. Gambling managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $87,400

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $85,440

– Employment: 3,240

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($102,700)

— Reno, NV ($102,190)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($101,990)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate gambling operations in a casino. May formulate house rules.



#11. Crane and tower operators

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $89,250

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,010

– Employment: 44,060

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($89,250)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,670)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($84,410)

– Job description: Operate mechanical boom and cable or tower and cable equipment to lift and move materials, machines, or products in many directions.



#10. Postmasters and mail superintendents

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $92,630

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,660

– Employment: 13,880

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,130)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($95,920)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($92,630)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate operational, administrative, management, and support services of a U.S. post office; or coordinate activities of workers engaged in postal and related work in assigned post office.



#9. Chefs and head cooks

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $98,210

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,450

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,740

– Employment: 101,490

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($98,210)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($90,840)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($86,460)

– Job description: Direct and may participate in the preparation, seasoning, and cooking of salads, soups, fish, meats, vegetables, desserts, or other foods. May plan and price menu items, order supplies, and keep records and accounts.



#8. Gas plant operators

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $98,230

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,290

– Employment: 14,990

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($98,230)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($97,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,160)

– Job description: Distribute or process gas for utility companies and others by controlling compressors to maintain specified pressures on main pipelines.



#7. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $100,790

– #117 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,160

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.



#6. Detectives and criminal investigators

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $103,900

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,120

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.



#5. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $104,900

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020)

— Trenton, NJ ($113,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.



#4. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $108,870

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 830

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.



#3. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $111,660

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,150

– Employment: 23,070

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($113,410)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($111,660)

— Anchorage, AK ($111,470)

– Job description: Inspect, test, repair, or maintain electrical equipment in generating stations, substations, and in-service relays.



#2. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $116,470

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,170

– Employment: 69,000

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($187,890)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($181,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,050)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in firefighting and fire prevention and control.



#1. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $143,580

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.