Highest paying jobs in San Diego that require a graduate degree

Those with graduate degrees earn more on average than those without them—but not all jobs are equal. And while rising tuition costs are enough to turn people away from the prospect of a master’s or doctoral degree, many high-paying professions still require such degrees to get in the door. Stacker compiled a list of the highest- paying jobs that require a graduate degree in San Diego-Carlsbad, CA using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

The best way to guarantee a high return on investment in a graduate degree is to be aware of professions that pay top-dollar for that added educational investment. Keep reading to see where a graduate degree is required—and can earn you the most.

#50. Statisticians

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $93,400 (#29 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 570

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,170 (38,860 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,080)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($120,850)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($118,900)

Job description: Develop or apply mathematical or statistical theory and methods to collect, organize, interpret, and summarize numerical data to provide usable information. May specialize in fields such as biostatistics, agricultural statistics, business statistics, or economic statistics. Includes mathematical and survey statisticians.



#49. Physical therapists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $98,420 (#53 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,700

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,680 (220,870 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— El Centro, CA ($143,500)

— Modesto, CA ($123,370)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($119,510)

Job description: Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve mobility, relieve pain, increase strength, and improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury.



#48. Psychology teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $99,850 (#13 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,960 (36,520 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($199,070)

— Bakersfield, CA ($131,290)

— Fresno, CA ($129,550)

Job description: Teach courses in psychology, such as child, clinical, and developmental psychology, and psychological counseling. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#47. Chiropractors

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $102,640 (#26 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,830 (34,760 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($273,530)

— Raleigh, NC ($149,430)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($139,970)

Job description: Assess, treat, and care for patients by manipulation of spine and musculoskeletal system. May provide spinal adjustment or address sacral or pelvic misalignment.



#46. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $103,870 (#44 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,840

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,800 (126,110 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($143,800)

— New Haven, CT ($142,330)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($136,230)

Job description: Conduct research dealing with the understanding of human diseases and the improvement of human health. Engage in clinical investigation, research and development, or other related activities.

#45. Audiologists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $104,480 (#11 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,230 (13,300 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Reno, NV ($151,460)

— Tulsa, OK ($128,620)

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($127,210)

Job description: Assess and treat persons with hearing and related disorders. May fit hearing aids and provide auditory training. May perform research related to hearing problems.



#44. Anthropology and archeology teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $105,360 (#6 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,740 (5,590 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($133,450)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($127,900)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($109,560)

Job description: Teach courses in anthropology or archeology. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#43. Dentists, general

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $111,560 (#253 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $180,830 (95,920 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($286,540)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($278,790)

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($278,390)

Job description: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care.



#42. Art, drama, and music teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $111,630 (#6 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 850

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,780 (91,170 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($122,920)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($115,740)

— Rochester, NY ($115,080)

Job description: Teach courses in drama, music, and the arts including fine and applied art, such as painting and sculpture, or design and crafts. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#41. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $111,970 (#5 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,060 (61,100 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($145,990)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($120,040)

— Savannah, GA ($117,610)

Job description: Demonstrate and teach patient care in classroom and clinical units to nursing students. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#40. Nurse midwives

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $113,750 (#17 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,540 (7,120 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($191,440)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($171,000)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,870)

Job description: Diagnose and coordinate all aspects of the birthing process, either independently or as part of a healthcare team. May provide well-woman gynecological care. Must have specialized, graduate nursing education.



#39. Sociologists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $115,740 (#2 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,420 (2,470 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($143,030)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($115,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($100,090)

Job description: Study human society and social behavior by examining the groups and social institutions that people form, as well as various social, religious, political, and business organizations. May study the behavior and interaction of groups, trace their origin and growth, and analyze the influence of group activities on individual members.



#38. History teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $116,180 (#5 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $85,630 (20,450 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($146,320)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($141,390)

— Rochester, NY ($128,550)

Job description: Teach courses in human history and historiography. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#37. Sociology teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $117,690 (#3 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $85,180 (13,420 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($130,150)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($123,960)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($117,690)

Job description: Teach courses in sociology. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#36. Veterinarians

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $118,640 (#47 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,200

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,350 (73,710 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($169,220)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($150,370)

— Akron, OH ($150,330)

Job description: Diagnose, treat, or research diseases and injuries of animals. Includes veterinarians who conduct research and development, inspect livestock, or care for pets and companion animals.

#35. Area, ethnic, and cultural studies teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $121,010 (#3 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,790 (9,960 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($143,090)

— Rochester, NY ($133,150)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($121,010)

Job description: Teach courses pertaining to the culture and development of an area, an ethnic group, or any other group, such as Latin American studies, women’s studies, or urban affairs. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#34. Clinical, counseling, and school psychologists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $121,490 (#4 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,570

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,290 (111,320 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,550)

— Jefferson City, MO ($133,640)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($125,020)

Job description: Assess, diagnose, and treat mental and emotional disorders of individuals through observation, interview, and psychological tests. Help individuals with distress or maladjustment understand their problems through their knowledge of case history, interviews with patients, and theory. Provide individual or group counseling services to assist individuals in achieving more effective personal, social, educational, and vocational development and adjustment. May design behavior modification programs and consult with medical personnel regarding the best treatment for patients.



#33. English language and literature teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $121,510 (#3 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 650

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,340 (64,800 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($141,420)

— Fresno, CA ($130,580)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($121,510)

Job description: Teach courses in English language and literature, including linguistics and comparative literature. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#32. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $123,530 (#4 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 590

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,760 (49,550 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,770)

— Fresno, CA ($129,330)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($126,580)

Job description: Teach courses pertaining to mathematical concepts, statistics, and actuarial science and to the application of original and standardized mathematical techniques in solving specific problems and situations. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#31. Mathematicians

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $123,990 (#4 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,530 (2,460 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($138,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,980)

— Trenton, NJ ($131,570)

Job description: Conduct research in fundamental mathematics or in application of mathematical techniques to science, management, and other fields. Solve problems in various fields using mathematical methods.

#30. Nurse practitioners

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $126,120 (#48 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,990

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,510 (211,280 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($188,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($177,800)

— Salinas, CA ($155,310)

Job description: Diagnose and treat acute, episodic, or chronic illness, independently or as part of a healthcare team. May focus on health promotion and disease prevention. May order, perform, or interpret diagnostic tests such as lab work and x rays. May prescribe medication. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.



#29. Physician assistants

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $127,280 (#57 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,380

National

– Annual mean salary: $116,080 (125,280 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($168,220)

— Waterbury, CT ($165,230)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($158,020)

Job description: Provide healthcare services typically performed by a physician, under the supervision of a physician. Conduct complete physicals, provide treatment, and counsel patients. May, in some cases, prescribe medication. Must graduate from an accredited educational program for physician assistants.



#28. Communications teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $127,650 (#2 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,940 (28,430 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($143,510)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($127,650)

— Fresno, CA ($122,590)

Job description: Teach courses in communications, such as organizational communications, public relations, radio/television broadcasting, and journalism. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#27. Computer and information research scientists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $128,170 (#18 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $130,890 (30,220 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($170,890)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,330)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($150,090)

Job description: Conduct research into fundamental computer and information science as theorists, designers, or inventors. Develop solutions to problems in the field of computer hardware and software.



#26. Business teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $128,240 (#17 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 620

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,270 (79,810 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($174,050)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($172,650)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($149,740)

Job description: Teach courses in business administration and management, such as accounting, finance, human resources, labor and industrial relations, marketing, and operations research. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#25. Foreign language and literature teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $129,500 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,410 (22,790 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($129,500)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($122,220)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($118,390)

Job description: Teach languages and literature courses in languages other than English. Includes teachers of American Sign Language (ASL). Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#24. Political science teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $129,530 (#3 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,970 (15,130 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($163,420)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($144,260)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($129,530)

Job description: Teach courses in political science, international affairs, and international relations. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#23. Library science teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $130,720 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,560 (4,230 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($130,720)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($108,060)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,230)

Job description: Teach courses in library science. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#22. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $130,850 (#15 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,930

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,010 (262,480 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($154,970)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,070)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($145,590)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the academic, administrative, or auxiliary activities of kindergarten, elementary, or secondary schools.



#21. Physicists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $133,360 (#21 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $137,700 (16,160 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($170,690)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,290)

Job description: Conduct research into physical phenomena, develop theories on the basis of observation and experiments, and devise methods to apply physical laws and theories.

#20. Chemistry teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $134,070 (#4 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,630 (21,530 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($140,380)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($136,630)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($136,080)

Job description: Teach courses pertaining to the chemical and physical properties and compositional changes of substances. Work may include providing instruction in the methods of qualitative and quantitative chemical analysis. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching, and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#19. Engineering teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $134,190 (#7 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,130 (38,520 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($162,430)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($142,380)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($141,860)

Job description: Teach courses pertaining to the application of physical laws and principles of engineering for the development of machines, materials, instruments, processes, and services. Includes teachers of subjects such as chemical, civil, electrical, industrial, mechanical, mineral, and petroleum engineering. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#18. Education administrators, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $136,570 (#23 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,120

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,200 (140,880 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ithaca, NY ($205,810)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($178,210)

— Charlottesville, VA ($176,040)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate student instruction, administration, and services, as well as other research and educational activities, at postsecondary institutions, including universities, colleges, and junior and community colleges.



#17. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $136,940 (#4 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,050 (14,570 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($145,340)

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($139,930)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($139,150)

Job description: Conduct hearings to recommend or make decisions on claims concerning government programs or other government-related matters. Determine liability, sanctions, or penalties, or recommend the acceptance or rejection of claims or settlements.



#16. Philosophy and religion teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $140,300 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,160 (22,900 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($140,300)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($119,520)

— Charlottesville, VA ($112,640)

Job description: Teach courses in philosophy, religion, and theology. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#15. Physics teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $141,180 (#3 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,290 (13,670 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, NY ($160,370)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($148,480)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($141,180)

Job description: Teach courses pertaining to the laws of matter and energy. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#14. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $143,650 (#3 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,680 (32,230 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($153,430)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($150,480)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($143,650)

Job description: Teach courses in computer science. May specialize in a field of computer science, such as the design and function of computers or operations and research analysis. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#13. Pharmacists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $144,090 (#23 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,970

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,460 (315,470 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($165,350)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($162,540)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($161,120)

Job description: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. May advise physicians and other health practitioners on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications.



#12. Lawyers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $147,300 (#28 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 7,990

National

– Annual mean salary: $148,910 (658,120 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,610)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,920)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,070)

Job description: Represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions. May specialize in a single area or may practice broadly in many areas of law.



#11. Law teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $156,940 (#5 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,760 (14,930 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN ($190,320)

— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($180,020)

— Tallahassee, FL ($164,590)

Job description: Teach courses in law. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#10. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $159,240 (#12 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,110

National

– Annual mean salary: $124,890 (200,040 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($211,500)

— Jackson, MS ($195,830)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($176,930)

Job description: Teach courses in health specialties, in fields such as dentistry, laboratory technology, medicine, pharmacy, public health, therapy, and veterinary medicine.



#9. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $161,980 (#2 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 640

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,320 (51,500 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($195,730)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,980)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($147,290)

Job description: Teach courses in biological sciences. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#8. Optometrists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $167,630 (#9 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,440 (36,690 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Columbia, SC ($228,340)

— New Haven, CT ($186,950)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($182,980)

Job description: Diagnose, manage, and treat conditions and diseases of the human eye and visual system. Examine eyes and visual system, diagnose problems or impairments, prescribe corrective lenses, and provide treatment. May prescribe therapeutic drugs to treat specific eye conditions.



#7. Economics teachers, postsecondary

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $171,260 (#4 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,720 (13,080 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($180,450)

— Rochester, NY ($175,010)

— Pittsburgh, PA ($171,450)

Job description: Teach courses in economics. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#6. Podiatrists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $183,340 (#11 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $151,110 (9,710 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA ($229,330)

— Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($226,260)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($221,380)

Job description: Diagnose and treat diseases and deformities of the human foot.

#5. Psychiatrists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $191,870 (#72 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $217,100 (25,540 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($297,710)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($289,580)

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($287,220)

Job description: Diagnose, treat, and help prevent mental disorders.



#4. Family medicine physicians

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $216,970 (#144 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 840

National

– Annual mean salary: $214,370 (98,590 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA ($309,800)

— Napa, CA ($302,040)

— Gadsden, AL ($292,110)

Job description: Diagnose, treat, and provide preventive care to individuals and families across the lifespan. May refer patients to specialists when needed for further diagnosis or treatment.



#3. Pediatricians, general

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $245,570 (#8 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $184,570 (27,550 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($280,860)

— State College, PA ($275,730)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($275,610)

Job description: Diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases and injuries in children. May refer patients to specialists for further diagnosis or treatment, as needed.



#2. General internal medicine physicians

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $247,090 (#33 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $210,960 (50,600 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, MN ($315,830)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($314,080)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($311,260)

Job description: Diagnose and provide nonsurgical treatment for a wide range of diseases and injuries of internal organ systems. Provide care mainly for adults and adolescents, and are based primarily in an outpatient care setting.



#1. Obstetricians and gynecologists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $289,920 (#5 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $239,120 (18,900 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($294,450)

— Tulsa, OK ($294,400)

— Albuquerque, NM ($292,740)

Job description: Provide medical care related to pregnancy or childbirth. Diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases of women, particularly those affecting the reproductive system. May also provide general care to women. May perform both medical and gynecological surgery functions.

