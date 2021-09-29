stacker-San Diego



People from these metros are finding new jobs in San Diego

Jobs have long been one of the main reasons people move. But with the rise of remote working—pushed to greater heights by the COVID-19 pandemic—some people work for employers in new cities and states without ever leaving their original home. And sometimes a job in a new city or state is as simple as staying put but commuting to a new job that’s technically across state lines or in a different city than where you live. Still, with the majority of workers in America going into a physical building to work, many continue to move to new areas for new jobs. Seeing where people are coming from for new jobs—either physically or remotely—in a metro sheds light on an area’s job market. Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people are finding new jobs in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA using data from the U.S. Census Bureau Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in the second quarter of 2020.



#20. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

– Started a new job in San Diego from Boston in Q2 2020: 117

— #27 most common destination from Boston

– Started a new job in Boston from San Diego in Q2 2020: 128

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 11 to Boston



#19. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

– Started a new job in San Diego from Santa Maria in Q2 2020: 125

— #10 most common destination from Santa Maria

– Started a new job in Santa Maria from San Diego in Q2 2020: 144

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 19 to Santa Maria



#18. El Centro, CA

– Started a new job in San Diego from El Centro in Q2 2020: 127

— #4 most common destination from El Centro

– Started a new job in El Centro from San Diego in Q2 2020: 133

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 6 to El Centro



#17. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

– Started a new job in San Diego from Washington in Q2 2020: 127

— #36 most common destination from Washington

– Started a new job in Washington from San Diego in Q2 2020: 132

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 5 to Washington



#16. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

– Started a new job in San Diego from Chicago in Q2 2020: 130

— #49 most common destination from Chicago

– Started a new job in Chicago from San Diego in Q2 2020: 149

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 19 to Chicago



#15. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Started a new job in San Diego from Houston in Q2 2020: 136

— #39 most common destination from Houston

– Started a new job in Houston from San Diego in Q2 2020: 145

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 9 to Houston



#14. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Started a new job in San Diego from Denver in Q2 2020: 138

— #19 most common destination from Denver

– Started a new job in Denver from San Diego in Q2 2020: 178

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 40 to Denver



#13. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

– Started a new job in San Diego from Seattle in Q2 2020: 163

— #18 most common destination from Seattle

– Started a new job in Seattle from San Diego in Q2 2020: 285

— 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 122 to Seattle



#12. Stockton, CA

– Started a new job in San Diego from Stockton in Q2 2020: 168

— #13 most common destination from Stockton

– Started a new job in Stockton from San Diego in Q2 2020: 117

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 51 to San Diego



#11. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Started a new job in San Diego from Las Vegas in Q2 2020: 180

— #8 most common destination from Las Vegas

– Started a new job in Las Vegas from San Diego in Q2 2020: 226

— 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 46 to Las Vegas



#10. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Started a new job in San Diego from Dallas in Q2 2020: 182

— #44 (tie) most common destination from Dallas

– Started a new job in Dallas from San Diego in Q2 2020: 209

— 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 27 to Dallas



#9. Fresno, CA

– Started a new job in San Diego from Fresno in Q2 2020: 198

— #13 most common destination from Fresno

– Started a new job in Fresno from San Diego in Q2 2020: 217

— 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 19 to Fresno



#8. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Started a new job in San Diego from New York in Q2 2020: 229

— #40 most common destination from New York

– Started a new job in New York from San Diego in Q2 2020: 166

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 63 to San Diego



#7. Bakersfield, CA

– Started a new job in San Diego from Bakersfield in Q2 2020: 259

— #7 most common destination from Bakersfield

– Started a new job in Bakersfield from San Diego in Q2 2020: 210

— 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 49 to San Diego



#6. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

– Started a new job in San Diego from Oxnard in Q2 2020: 282

— #5 most common destination from Oxnard

– Started a new job in Oxnard from San Diego in Q2 2020: 299

— 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 17 to Oxnard



#5. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Started a new job in San Diego from Phoenix in Q2 2020: 357

— #14 most common destination from Phoenix

– Started a new job in Phoenix from San Diego in Q2 2020: 441

— 2.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 84 to Phoenix



#4. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

– Started a new job in San Diego from Sacramento in Q2 2020: 663

— #8 most common destination from Sacramento

– Started a new job in Sacramento from San Diego in Q2 2020: 670

— 3.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 7 to Sacramento



#3. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Started a new job in San Diego from San Jose in Q2 2020: 671

— #5 most common destination from San Jose

– Started a new job in San Jose from San Diego in Q2 2020: 762

— 4.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 91 to San Jose



#2. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

– Started a new job in San Diego from Riverside in Q2 2020: 2,936

— #3 most common destination from Riverside

– Started a new job in Riverside from San Diego in Q2 2020: 3,167

— 17.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 231 to Riverside



#1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Started a new job in San Diego from Los Angeles in Q2 2020: 7,636

— #3 most common destination from Los Angeles

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from San Diego in Q2 2020: 7,568

— 41.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 68 to San Diego