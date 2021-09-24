stacker-San Diego



SD Dirk // Flickr

Metros where people in San Diego are getting new jobs

A metro’s job market has a big impact on whether people stay in a good job or leave for greener pastures where jobs may be more plentiful or where workers can find specific jobs in their industries. Areas with growing job markets like many spots in Texas are gaining residents, while states with sluggish markets experience brain drain as workers move to places that can support their careers. Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in the second quarter of 2020.



Cbl62 // Wikicommons

#20. El Centro, CA

– Started a new job in El Centro, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q2 2020: 133

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from El Centro, CA in Q2 2020: 127

— #2 most common destination from El Centro, CA

– Net job flow: 6 to El Centro, CA



Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#19. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q2 2020: 137

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q2 2020: 82

— #16 most common destination from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Net job flow: 55 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA



Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#18. Salinas, CA

– Started a new job in Salinas, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q2 2020: 138

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Salinas, CA in Q2 2020: 81

— #11 most common destination from Salinas, CA

– Net job flow: 57 to Salinas, CA



Pixabay

#17. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

– Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q2 2020: 144

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q2 2020: 125

— #8 most common destination from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

– Net job flow: 19 to Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA



skeeze // Pixabay

#16. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q2 2020: 145

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q2 2020: 136

— #37 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Net job flow: 9 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX



Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#15. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

– Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q2 2020: 149

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q2 2020: 130

— #47 most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

– Net job flow: 19 to Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI



King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#14. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q2 2020: 166

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q2 2020: 229

— #38 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Net job flow: 63 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA



f11photo // Shutterstock

#13. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q2 2020: 178

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q2 2020: 138

— #17 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Net job flow: 40 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO



Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q2 2020: 209

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q2 2020: 182

— #42 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Net job flow: 27 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX



nickchapman // Wikicommons

#11. Bakersfield, CA

– Started a new job in Bakersfield, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q2 2020: 210

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Bakersfield, CA in Q2 2020: 259

— #5 most common destination from Bakersfield, CA

– Net job flow: 49 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA



David Jordan // Wikicommons

#10. Fresno, CA

– Started a new job in Fresno, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q2 2020: 217

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Fresno, CA in Q2 2020: 198

— #11 most common destination from Fresno, CA

– Net job flow: 19 to Fresno, CA



randy andy // Shutterstock

#9. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q2 2020: 226

— 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q2 2020: 180

— #6 most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Net job flow: 46 to Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV



Public Domain

#8. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

– Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q2 2020: 285

— 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q2 2020: 163

— #16 most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

– Net job flow: 122 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA



CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

– Started a new job in Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q2 2020: 299

— 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA in Q2 2020: 282

— #3 most common destination from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

– Net job flow: 17 to Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA



DPPed// Wikimedia

#6. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q2 2020: 441

— 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q2 2020: 357

— #12 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Net job flow: 84 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ



Pixabay

#5. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

– Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q2 2020: 670

— 3.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q2 2020: 663

— #6 most common destination from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

– Net job flow: 7 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA



Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#4. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q2 2020: 762

— 3.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q2 2020: 671

— #3 most common destination from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Net job flow: 91 to San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA



en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#3. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

– Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q2 2020: 1,682

— 8.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q2 2020: 1,540

— #3 most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

– Net job flow: 142 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA



Daniel Orth // Flickr

#2. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

– Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q2 2020: 3,167

— 15.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q2 2020: 2,936

— #1 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

– Net job flow: 231 to Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA



BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q2 2020: 7,568

— 35.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q2 2020: 7,636

— #1 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Net job flow: 68 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA