stacker-Phoenix



DPPed// Wikimedia

Metros where people in Phoenix are getting new jobs

A metro’s job market has a big impact on whether people stay in a good job or leave for greener pastures where jobs may be more plentiful or where workers can find specific jobs in their industries. Areas with growing job markets like many spots in Texas are gaining residents, while states with sluggish markets experience brain drain as workers move to places that can support their careers. Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in the second quarter of 2020.



en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#20. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

– Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q2 2020: 181

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q2 2020: 366

— #22 most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

– Net job flow: 185 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ



King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#19. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q2 2020: 183

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q2 2020: 291

— #36 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Net job flow: 108 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ



skeeze // Pixabay

#18. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q2 2020: 205

— 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q2 2020: 285

— #29 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Net job flow: 80 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ



Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#17. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

– Started a new job in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q2 2020: 218

— 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI in Q2 2020: 185

— #10 most common destination from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

– Net job flow: 33 to Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI



Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#16. Salt Lake City, UT

– Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q2 2020: 254

— 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Salt Lake City, UT in Q2 2020: 233

— #6 most common destination from Salt Lake City, UT

– Net job flow: 21 to Salt Lake City, UT



Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#15. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q2 2020: 263

— 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q2 2020: 291

— #10 most common destination from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Net job flow: 28 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ



Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#14. El Paso, TX

– Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q2 2020: 285

— 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from El Paso, TX in Q2 2020: 135

— #6 most common destination from El Paso, TX

– Net job flow: 150 to El Paso, TX



Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#13. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

– Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q2 2020: 299

— 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q2 2020: 600

— #25 most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

– Net job flow: 301 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ



randy andy // Shutterstock

#12. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q2 2020: 314

— 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q2 2020: 443

— #4 most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Net job flow: 129 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ



GeorgeNeedham // Flickr

#11. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ

– Started a new job in Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q2 2020: 325

— 1.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ in Q2 2020: 281

— #-1 most common destination from Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ

– Net job flow: 44 to Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ



SD Dirk // Flickr

#10. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

– Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q2 2020: 357

— 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q2 2020: 441

— #5 most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

– Net job flow: 84 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ



Daniel Orth // Flickr

#9. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

– Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q2 2020: 382

— 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q2 2020: 475

— #8 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

– Net job flow: 93 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ



f11photo // Shutterstock

#8. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q2 2020: 396

— 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q2 2020: 482

— #9 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Net job flow: 86 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ



Public Domain

#7. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

– Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q2 2020: 401

— 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q2 2020: 413

— #12 most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

– Net job flow: 12 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ



Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q2 2020: 424

— 2.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q2 2020: 454

— #21 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Net job flow: 30 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ



Ken L. // Flickr

#5. Yuma, AZ

– Started a new job in Yuma, AZ from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q2 2020: 503

— 2.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Yuma, AZ in Q2 2020: 684

— #0 most common destination from Yuma, AZ

– Net job flow: 181 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ



InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#4. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ

– Started a new job in Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q2 2020: 518

— 3.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ in Q2 2020: 507

— #0 most common destination from Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ

– Net job flow: 11 to Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ



BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#3. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q2 2020: 758

— 4.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q2 2020: 1,295

— #10 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Net job flow: 537 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ



Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#2. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ

– Started a new job in Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q2 2020: 913

— 5.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ in Q2 2020: 824

— #0 most common destination from Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ

– Net job flow: 89 to Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ



Zereshk // Wikimedia

#1. Tucson, AZ

– Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q2 2020: 3,845

— 22.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Tucson, AZ in Q2 2020: 4,312

— #0 most common destination from Tucson, AZ

– Net job flow: 467 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ