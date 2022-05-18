

Neighborhoods in 20 metros with the most expensive home sales

Aerial view of large homes in summer.



Phoenix: Downtown Phoenix

Aerial view of homes with downtown Phoenix, AZ in the background.



Raleigh, North Carolina: Five Points

Beautiful 2 story homes with big trees and green lawns.



Las Vegas: Reverence

View over rooftops of homes in mountainous Las Vegas, NV.



Philadelphia: Woodland

Fall trees lining a busy street with a trolley.



Portland, Oregon: Eliot

Skyline view of Portland, Oregon



Sacramento, California: Curtis Park

Aerial view of Sacramento



San Antonio: Downtown

Bridge over the river.



Denver: Washington Park West

Fall foliage at Washington Park by a lake in Denver



Miami: Venetian Islands

Colorful homes on blue waterfront property.



Charlotte, North Carolina: Eastover

Downtown Charlotte, NC with homes in the foreground.



Atlanta: Wyngate

Pretty historic homes.



Tampa, Florida: Downtown Tampa

Homes on the water with downtown in the background.



Baltimore: Gay Street

Buildings and boats on waterfront.



Dallas: Dallas Arts District

People doing yoga near buildings and art.



Austin, Texas: Bouldin Creek

Aerial view of homes in South Austin.



Seattle: Central Business District

Seattle skyline with mountains in background.



Nashville, Tennessee: McPherson Place

Aerial view of Nashville at sunset



Boston: Boston Common / Park Square

Park in Boston Common.



San Francisco: Financial District

Panoramic view of downtown / financial district of San Francisco.



Los Angeles: Elysian Park

Aerial view of fog over Elysian Park.