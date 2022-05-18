5 ways inflation impacts interest rates
Canva
5 ways inflation impacts interest rates
Close up of Benjamin Franklin portrait with hundred dollar bills in the foreground
alexskopje // Shutterstock
Higher interest rates
Printed interest rates
Andrii Yalanskyi // Shutterstock
Lower interest rates
Miniature wooden houses and a red down arrow
maxuser // Shutterstock
Consumer loans
Car loan application with car keys
PHENPHAYOM // Shutterstock
Savings accounts
Savings account pass book
HiroHero // Shutterstock
Impact lag
Female scanning product barcode in a supermarket
Comments