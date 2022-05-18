

Canva

5 ways inflation impacts interest rates

Close up of Benjamin Franklin portrait with hundred dollar bills in the foreground



alexskopje // Shutterstock

Higher interest rates

Printed interest rates



Andrii Yalanskyi // Shutterstock

Lower interest rates

Miniature wooden houses and a red down arrow



maxuser // Shutterstock

Consumer loans

Car loan application with car keys



PHENPHAYOM // Shutterstock

Savings accounts

Savings account pass book



HiroHero // Shutterstock

Impact lag

Female scanning product barcode in a supermarket