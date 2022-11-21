

Michael Julian Photograph // Shutterstock

The best liberal places to live in America

A rainbow pride flag is flanked by American flags on a house

A vibrant city setting, where the streets are highly walkable, homes are on the smaller side, and a diversity of ethnicities and races can be found throughout the community: This is the type of place where liberals prefer to live, according to a 2014 Pew Research Center study. Almost half of liberals prefer city living, with around two in 10 preferring suburban life.

Stacker analyzed data from Niche to rank the 50 best liberal places to live in the U.S. Niche sources data from several public data sources, including the Department of Education, Census Bureau, and FBI. This particular data set was acquired by filtering for “very liberal” politics on the 2022 Best Places to Live in America list.

“Very liberal” is based on presidential election results from 2012 and 2016 as compared to the average in the nation. It’s important to note that though all the populations are accurate, many of the areas listed are near a larger metropolitan area or city—for example, Radnor/Fort Myer Heights, Virginia, is right outside of Washington D.C.

Out of the top 50, the top 10 best liberal places to live in the U.S. scored well on public schools (Niche average of A+), outdoor space (Niche average of A), nightlife (Niche average of A+), health (Niche average of A+) and were good for families (Niche average of A+) but lacked in the housing (Niche average of B-) and cost of living (Niche average of C) categories.

All four regions in the continental U.S. (Northeast, South, Midwest, and West) are included in the top 10 best liberal places to live in the U.S. The median household income of the top 10 best liberal places to live in the U.S. only dipped below six figures in one location (Ocean Park, California), and even then, areas surrounding Santa Monica are affluent.

Ardmore, Pennsylvania, which is #1 on this list, is a Philadelphia suburb with a suburban and urban feel where many residents are liberal and young professionals. The historic Black community offers many amenities and institutions, including basketball courts, a swimming pool, a library, and a variety of vibrant restaurants, breweries, and live music at the Ardmore Music Hall.

College Terrace, California—#23 on this list and near the Stanford University campus—provides a college-town atmosphere and offers residents walkable streets filled with boutiques and restaurants. Arlington, Virginia, #50 on this list, is located in the Washington D.C. area, making it a perfect place for people who want to enjoy the D.C. nightlife—or who are happy to simply commute into the city during the week. Arlington has an urban atmosphere, many parks, coffee shops, bars, and restaurants, and residents include many young professionals.

Keep reading to learn more about the best liberal places to live in the U.S., including their population, median rent, median home value, area feel, and more.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#50. Arlington, Virginia

Arlington, Virginia, city skyline on the Potomac River

– Population: 236,434

– Median household income: $122,604

– Median home value: $731,700

– Median rent: $2,005

– Percent of people who own a home: 43%

– Area feel: Urban



William A. Morgan // Shutterstock

#49. North Highland, Virginia

American flag with a message on front porch

– Population: 4,423

– Median household income: $109,407

– Median home value: $516,370

– Median rent: $1,936

– Percent of people who own a home: 33%

– Area feel: null



BublikHaus // Shutterstock

#48. Community Center, California

Front side of typical American porch colonial house

– Population: 1,957

– Median household income: $242,292

– Median home value: $2,000,001

– Median rent: $2,982

– Percent of people who own a home: 80%

– Area feel: Sparse suburban



VDB Photos // Shutterstock

#47. Princeton Meadows, New Jersey

Rainbow Pride flag on the front of a residential house

– Population: 14,261

– Median household income: $112,520

– Median home value: $14,261

– Median rent: $1,622

– Percent of people who own a home: 43%

– Area feel: Urban suburban mix



Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#46. Agassiz, Massachusetts

Aerial view of residential neighborhood

– Population: 5,360

– Median household income: $115,077

– Median home value: $1,268,583

– Median rent: $2,391

– Percent of people who own a home: 31%

– Area feel: Urban

michelmond // Shutterstock

#45. Greenmeadow, California

Election signs in a yard

– Population: 2,132

– Median household income: $208,524

– Median home value: $1,968,986

– Median rent: $2,531

– Percent of people who own a home: 75%

– Area feel: Urban suburban mix



pbk-pg // Shutterstock

#44. Barron Park, California

A row of new tract houses in a residential subdivision

– Population: 2,967

– Median household income: $202,703

– Median home value: $1,991,754

– Median rent: $2,665

– Percent of people who own a home: 65%

– Area feel: Urban suburban mix



JSvideos // Shutterstock

#43. Atlantic Station, Georgia

Unidentified people visit shopping mall at Atlantic Station

– Population: 2,378

– Median household income: $68,485

– Median home value: $209,826

– Median rent: $1,773

– Percent of people who own a home: 54%

– Area feel: Dense urban



Kirk J. Englehardt // Shutterstock

#42. Thornton Park, Florida

Biden yard sign against a mailbox

– Population: 376

– Median household income: $102,969

– Median home value: $418,784

– Median rent: $1,160

– Percent of people who own a home: 63%

– Area feel: Urban suburban mix



James Meyer // Shutterstock

#41. Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin

Aerial view of suburban Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin

– Population: 13,890

– Median household income: $129,331

– Median home value: $393,300

– Median rent: $1,199

– Percent of people who own a home: 80%

– Area feel: Sparse suburban

dkdkdkdk // Shutterstock

#40. Professorville, California

Black Lives Matter sign in a residential neighborhood

– Population: 813

– Median household income: $245,749

– Median home value: $1,996,580

– Median rent: $3,424

– Percent of people who own a home: 59%

– Area feel: Sparse suburban



Chris Allan // Shutterstock

#39. North Berkeley, California

Photo of the brightly painted, yellow Peet’s Coffee

– Population: 7,624

– Median household income: $94,290

– Median home value: $1,110,325

– Median rent: $1,782

– Percent of people who own a home: 41%

– Area feel: Urban



Jon Bilous // Shutterstock

#38. Cambridge, Massachusetts

The Broad Canal in Cambridge, Massachusetts

– Population: 117,822

– Median household income: $107,490

– Median home value: $843,100

– Median rent: $2,293

– Percent of people who own a home: 35%

– Area feel: Urban



Bill Chizek // Shutterstock

#37. Midtown, California

Flags on a southern California street

– Population: 10,581

– Median household income: $189,244

– Median home value: $1,998,327

– Median rent: $3,004

– Percent of people who own a home: 63%

– Area feel: Urban suburban mix



Rob Crandall // Shutterstock

#36. North Rosslyn, Virginia

Pedestrian bridge over Potomac River

– Population: 3,135

– Median household income: $150,454

– Median home value: $935,740

– Median rent: $2,493

– Percent of people who own a home: 45%

– Area feel: null

Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Arlington Forest, Virginia

A house in the Arlington Forest Historic District

– Population: 2,811

– Median household income: $170,987

– Median home value: $758,498

– Median rent: $2,255

– Percent of people who own a home: 66%

– Area feel: null



Erickson Stock // Shutterstock

#34. Uptown, Florida

American flag hanging on the front porch of a suburban house

– Population: 1,627

– Median household income: $63,561

– Median home value: $182,197

– Median rent: $1,371

– Percent of people who own a home: 11%

– Area feel: Urban



Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#33. Evergreen Park, California

Old swing on porch displaying an American flag

– Population: 1,269

– Median household income: $134,423

– Median home value: $1,528,175

– Median rent: $2,426

– Percent of people who own a home: 43%

– Area feel: Urban



Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#32. Peabody, Massachusetts

Aerial view of historic commercial buildings on Main Street in downtown Peabody

– Population: 12,719

– Median household income: $126,795

– Median home value: $934,453

– Median rent: $2,429

– Percent of people who own a home: 42%

– Area feel: Dense urban



Natcounts // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Collier Hills North, Georgia

Collier Hills from Northside Drive / Echota intersection looking towards Buckhead

– Population: 576

– Median household income: $77,984

– Median home value: $334,135

– Median rent: $1,711

– Percent of people who own a home: 32%

– Area feel: Dense urban

romakoma // Shutterstock

#30. Crescent Park, California

Curved sidewalk, path, trail at the empty street

– Population: 4,018

– Median household income: $232,524

– Median home value: $1,992,024

– Median rent: $3,109

– Percent of people who own a home: 73%

– Area feel: Urban suburban mix



CC Photo Labs // Shutterstock

#29. Duveneck/St. Francis, California

Residential home with an American flag on it

– Population: 3,085

– Median household income: $231,908

– Median home value: $1,957,201

– Median rent: $3,082

– Percent of people who own a home: 84%

– Area feel: Urban suburban mix



melissamn // Shutterstock

#28. Clarendon/Courthouse, Virginia

Aerial view of the Courthouse Plaza

– Population: 9,877

– Median household income: $125,792

– Median home value: $664,532

– Median rent: $2,321

– Percent of people who own a home: 22%

– Area feel: null



Mark and Anna Photography // Shutterstock

#27. Santa Monica, California

Santa Monica Pier

– Population: 91,600

– Median household income: $98,300

– Median home value: $1,452,100

– Median rent: $1,900

– Percent of people who own a home: 28%

– Area feel: Urban



John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Oak Hill Park, Massachusetts

The King House, a building on the National Register of Historic Places

– Population: 1,593

– Median household income: $182,402

– Median home value: $822,109

– Median rent: $294

– Percent of people who own a home: 98%

– Area feel: Urban suburban mix

Nicole Glass Photography // Shutterstock

#25. North Bethesda, Maryland

Snow blankets downtown Bethesda

– Population: 49,719

– Median household income: $111,694

– Median home value: $594,100

– Median rent: $1,941

– Percent of people who own a home: 48%

– Area feel: Urban



John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Riverside, Massachusetts

Memorial Drive, Riverside, Cambridge, MA

– Population: 11,912

– Median household income: $74,363

– Median home value: $1,067,010

– Median rent: $2,099

– Percent of people who own a home: 30%

– Area feel: Dense urban



trekandshoot // Shutterstock

#23. College Terrace, California

Picket fence on a pretty residential street

– Population: 1,559

– Median household income: $130,770

– Median home value: $2,000,001

– Median rent: $2,539

– Percent of people who own a home: 45%

– Area feel: Urban suburban mix



Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#22. East Cambridge, Massachusetts

St. Francis of Assisi Church in East Cambridge, Massachusetts

– Population: 11,554

– Median household income: $104,221

– Median home value: $800,979

– Median rent: $2,485

– Percent of people who own a home: 27%

– Area feel: Dense urban



Swampyank // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Mid-Cambridge, Massachusetts

Christ the King Presbyterian Church in Cambridge, Massachusetts

– Population: 14,088

– Median household income: $107,122

– Median home value: $854,840

– Median rent: $2,316

– Percent of people who own a home: 37%

– Area feel: Dense urban

perlphoto // Shutterstock

#20. Ballston/Virginia Square, Virginia

Two wooden chairs on old front porch

– Population: 13,929

– Median household income: $129,532

– Median home value: $561,254

– Median rent: $2,290

– Percent of people who own a home: 28%

– Area feel: null



Sheila Fitzgerald // Shutterstock

#19. Macalester-Groveland, Minnesota

Trees lining a residential street

– Population: 18,951

– Median household income: $95,948

– Median home value: $382,714

– Median rent: $1,072

– Percent of people who own a home: 71%

– Area feel: Dense suburban



Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#18. Wayland, Massachusetts

Trinitarian Congregational Church in historic town center of Wayland, Massachusetts

– Population: 13,823

– Median household income: $192,632

– Median home value: $733,300

– Median rent: $1,263

– Percent of people who own a home: 91%

– Area feel: Sparse suburban



Diego Grandi // Shutterstock

#17. Old Palo Alto, California

Aerial view of Stanford University Campus

– Population: 3,525

– Median household income: $248,610

– Median home value: $1,994,073

– Median rent: $2,850

– Percent of people who own a home: 77%

– Area feel: Sparse suburban



Kosatka // Shutterstock

#16. Wilshire/Montana, California

American flag and Pride Flag next to each other

– Population: 14,828

– Median household income: $112,966

– Median home value: $1,201,595

– Median rent: $2,135

– Percent of people who own a home: 21%

– Area feel: Dense urban

rblfmr // Shutterstock

#15. Downtown North, California

Pride progress flag in window of coffee shop

– Population: 3,215

– Median household income: $81,663

– Median home value: $1,575,707

– Median rent: $1,845

– Percent of people who own a home: 28%

– Area feel: Dense urban



Vineyard Perspective // Shutterstock

#14. Manhasset Hills, New York

Brick house with BLM Love is Love flag flying from porch

– Population: 3,808

– Median household income: $165,833

– Median home value: $847,600

– Median rent: $2,768

– Percent of people who own a home: 92%

– Area feel: Rural



Dr.frog // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Cambridgeport, Massachusetts

A row of flat-roofed triple deckers in Cambridge, Massachusetts

– Population: 13,713

– Median household income: $110,565

– Median home value: $887,195

– Median rent: $2,309

– Percent of people who own a home: 35%

– Area feel: Dense urban



John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#12. The Port, Massachusetts

Clement G. Morgan Park

– Population: 6,658

– Median household income: $101,998

– Median home value: $805,299

– Median rent: $2,064

– Percent of people who own a home: 33%

– Area feel: Urban suburban mix



Jon Osumi // Shutterstock

#11. Ventura, California

Coastal town of Ventura illuminated by street lights

– Population: 4,011

– Median household income: $165,978

– Median home value: $1,440,763

– Median rent: $2,386

– Percent of people who own a home: 38%

– Area feel: Urban

RellMade // Shutterstock

#10. Clayton, Missouri

Looking down a street in Clayton

– Population: 16,763

– Median household income: $108,387

– Median home value: $605,700

– Median rent: $1,334

– Percent of people who own a home: 57%

– Area feel: Urban suburban mix



Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Colonial Village, Virginia

Colonial Village, an apartment building in Arlington, Virginia

– Population: 3,071

– Median household income: $106,428

– Median home value: $376,387

– Median rent: $2,010

– Percent of people who own a home: 32%

– Area feel: null



Brian Balik // Shutterstock

#8. Bluemont, Virginia

Bluemont Vineyards in Loudoun County, Virginia

– Population: 7,641

– Median household income: $182,295

– Median home value: $789,707

– Median rent: $2,186

– Percent of people who own a home: 66%

– Area feel: null



Dr.frog // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Mid-City, California

Apartment building at San Vicente and Pico boulevards

– Population: 16,938

– Median household income: $108,407

– Median home value: $1,029,245

– Median rent: $1,996

– Percent of people who own a home: 20%

– Area feel: Dense urban



Franco Francisco Maria // Shutterstock

#6. University South, California

BLM sign and rainbow flag

– Population: 4,040

– Median household income: $131,190

– Median home value: $1,773,512

– Median rent: $2,186

– Percent of people who own a home: 34%

– Area feel: Dense urban

AITFFan1 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Great Neck Gardens, New York

Locust Street in Great Neck Gardens

– Population: 1,213

– Median household income: $218,603

– Median home value: $980,700

– Median rent: null

– Percent of people who own a home: 60%

– Area feel: Sparse suburban



Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#4. Brookline, Massachusetts

Harvard Street in Brookline Village

– Population: 59,223

– Median household income: $113,642

– Median home value: $1,006,200

– Median rent: $2,305

– Percent of people who own a home: 49%

– Area feel: Urban



Creative Commons // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Ocean Park, California

Ocean Park Branch library

– Population: 12,072

– Median household income: $96,580

– Median home value: $1,260,192

– Median rent: $1,856

– Percent of people who own a home: 20%

– Area feel: Dense urban



Andriy Blokhin // Shutterstock

#2. Radnor/Fort Myer Heights, Virginia

Closeup of presidential election political yard sign

– Population: 11,927

– Median household income: $116,508

– Median home value: $536,537

– Median rent: $2,051

– Percent of people who own a home: 26%

– Area feel: null



Ii2nmd // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Ardmore, Pennsylvania

Front view of Ardmore post office

– Population: 13,567

– Median household income: $102,092

– Median home value: $346,300

– Median rent: $1,469

– Percent of people who own a home: 64%

– Area feel: Urban suburban mix

