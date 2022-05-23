Skip to Content
stacker-Money
By
Published 7:33 PM

Jobs with the highest fatality rates in the US


Canva

Jobs with the highest fatality rates in the US


Ken Felepchuk // Shutterstock

#10. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers

Tractor rolled over on its side


Edwin Remsburg/VW Pics // Getty Images

#9. Underground mining machine operators

Aerial view of mining quarry in Maryland, USA.


Canva

#8. Driver/sales workers and delivery truck drivers

Tractor trailer driving on the highway at sunset.


BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP // Getty Images

#7. Structural iron and steel workers

A steel worker performs maintenance at the Carrie Furnace.


Canva

#6. Refuse and recyclable material collectors

Two men in orange put garbage bags into a refuse truck.


Canva

#5. Aircraft pilots and flight engineers

Pilot flying a plane with sunshine coming into the cockpit.


Canva

#4. Helpers, construction trades

Silhouettes of construction workers up on scaffolding at sunset.


Canva

#3. Roofers

Roofers on a steep incline installing materials.


Canva

#2. Logging workers

Logger pushing a cut tree over towards another logger.


Christopher Pillitz // Getty Images

#1. Fishing and hunting workers

Fishing trawler at sea during storm with crew in raincoats hanging onto everything.

stacker-Money

Stacker

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content