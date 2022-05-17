100 worst TV shows of all time
BMP
Kourtney and Kim Kardashian in front of a helicopter.
It’s a Laugh Productions
#100. ‘Hannah Montana’
Miley Cyrus in a scene from Hannah Montana
BMP
#99. ‘The Real World’
Members of The Real World cast in a kitchen
Farm Kid
#98. ‘Call Me Kat’
A woman looking surprised holds colorful balloons next to a man in a brown delivery uniform who is showing her something.
Disney Channel
#97. ‘A.N.T. Farm’
Four kids stand in a hallway talking.
Davis Entertainment
#96. ‘The Equalizer’
A woman kneels down facing away from a burning building.
USA Films
#95. ‘Firestarter 2: Rekindled’
A little girl’s face is glowing from what looks to be a fire she’s watching.
Hush-ho
#94. ‘Camping’
A man and a woman sit on a platform in front of a tent and camping gear.
Endemol Entertainment
#93. ‘Deal or No Deal’
Howie Mandel and his guest on the show laughing at an oxygen mask hanging in front of them.
Bonanza Productions
#92. ‘Are You There, Chelsea?’
Two women in a hospital bed holding a baby.
A+E Networks
#91. ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’
Close-up of Dog the Bounty Hunter.
Syco Television
#90. ‘The X Factor’
Three women stand smiling next to the host on stage.
It’s a Laugh Productions
#89. ‘Dog With a Blog’
Three girls sit on a park bench petting a dog.
Disney Channel
#88. ‘Cory in the House’
Three kids smile in front of some lockers.
Brendavision
#87. ‘The Secret Life of the American Teenager’
A girl with long brown hair smiles in a school hallway.
ABC Studios
#86. ‘Inhumans’
A bald man with tattoos around his eyes and bandages over his knuckles looks back while standing in a group of people looking forward.
Bootleg Universe
#85. ‘The Guardians of Justice (Will Save You!)’
Cartoon superheroes standing at attention in a line.
Nickelodeon Animation Studios
#84. ‘Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’
Cartoon of the teenage mutant ninja turtles taking a selfie on broadway.
EMG Management
#83. ‘Emmerdale Farm’
A young man and woman next to an older bearded man talk with a dark haired lady.
Disney Television Animation
#82. ‘Fish Hooks’
Cartoon fish standing around a bunch of empty boxes.
Atomic Studios
#81. ‘Star Trek: Renegades’
A woman dressed in all black sits at the helm of a spaceship.
Love Productions
#80. ‘Singapore Social’
A nicely dressed woman sits at a picnic table with bright lights and other people in the background.
No Seriously Productions
#79. ‘Aftermath’
A man and a woman run through a gate from a moving army jeep while others try to cover for them with weapons.
Bill Tompkins // Getty Images
#78. ‘The Apprentice’
Joan Rivers sits at a table with Donald Trump and the rest of the cast of the show is in the background.
It’s a Laugh Productions
#77. ‘Shake It Up’
Two young girls sit together smiling and posing on some steps.
BMP
#76. ‘Bad Girls Club’
Three women sit on a couch in a studio with a beach backdrop.
Flash Films
#75. ‘Flash Gordon: A Modern Space Opera’
A man with no shirt and a cape talks to two women in regular clothing.
Jason Merritt/FilmMagic // Getty Images
#74. ‘Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County’
The cast of Laguna Beach poses for a picture.
Clocktower Productions
#73. ‘Hardcore Pawn’
Men walk around a classic car in front of a pawn shop.
BBC
#72. ‘EastEnders’
The cast poses for a photo.
BBC Worldwide Americas
#71. ‘Dancing With the Stars’
A man and woman in white are interviewed by the hosts of the show.
C.O.R.E. Digital Pictures
#70. ‘Angela Anaconda’
A cartoon of a girl wearing a cowboy hat using a magnifying glass to shine light on a girl insect.
Picture Shack Entertainment
#69. ‘Haunted’
A blurry image of ghosts.
Lime Pictures
#68. ‘Hollyoaks’
Two young people sit huddled together under a blanket on the beach.
Disney Channel
#67. ‘Jonas’
Two girls in school uniforms laugh at a boy leaning against lockers.
Talkback
#66. ‘Too Hot to Handle’
A row of women watch as another woman puts her hands on the face of a blindfolded man without a shirt.
Netflix
#65. ‘The I-Land’
A group of people all wearing white shirts on the beach stare at something in anger.
Robocop Productions Ltd.
#64. ‘RoboCop: Prime Directives’
Two robot policemen point guns.
Luisa Filmproduktions GmbH and Co. KG
#63. ‘Category 7: The End of the World’
People dressed in business clothes in a dark room.
Ricochet Television
#62. ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’
Women sit having wine at a restaurant, one looking shocked.
Muse Entertainment Enterprises
#61. ‘The Last Templar’
A woman in a pink dress holds a spear inside a tomb.
Argosy Productions Limited
#60. ‘10.5’
Civilians and soldiers run as a cloud of dust and cars rise behind them.
Collins Avenue Productions
#59. ‘Dance Moms’
A girl does ballet.
Poppy Productions
#60. ‘Charmed’
Three girls sit in chairs reading a spell.
Hallmark Entertainment
#57. ‘10.5: Apocalypse’
A man and woman hold onto each other while listening to someone talk.
Nickelodeon Animation Studios
#56. ‘Sanjay and Craig’
A boy holding an empty bottle and a snake wearing a t-shirt and cap.
Advanced Medical Productions, Inc.
#55. ‘Jon & Kate Plus 8’
A woman and 8 children stand in front of elephants.
True Entertainment
#54. ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’
Four dressed up women sit on a couch looking surprised.
Millar Gough Ink
#53. ‘Charlie’s Angels’
Three women and a man dressed in black stand ready.
On the Porch
#52. ‘4400’
People in a field stare up at the sky.
FremantleMedia
#51. ‘The X Factor UK’
A group of five women sing together onstage.
Cartoon Network Studios
#50. ‘Uncle Grandpa’
A cartoon man with rainbow suspenders holds a giant mallet.
AMC
#49. ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’
Several young people with guns point them at each other looking confused.
JHF
#48. ‘Allen Gregory’
Cartoon of boys talking at lockers.
FremantleMedia
#47. ‘American Idol’
Girl plays an instrument in front of the American Idol sign onstage.
Evolution Film & Tape
#46. ‘Big Brother’
A circle of people lie on the floor talking.
Lawton Entertainment
#45. ‘V.I.P.’
A guy in a camo jacket points a gun at a woman in a sequinned dress.
Nickelodeon Studios
#44. ‘Dora the Explorer’
A girl with a lantern standing next to a monkey.
Starlings Television
#43. ‘Pandora’
Three young people stand looking at a spaceship in the sky.
Broadway Video
#42. ‘Mulaney’
A man stands behind a game show podium laughing at a crew member.
Sirens Media
#41. ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’
Teresa Giudice.
Dunlop Entertainment
#40. ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’
Three women from The Real Housewives of Orange County look at something on a phone.
CINAR
#39. ‘Caillou’
A little boy in a top hat holds a bowl of salad being watered with a watering can.
Harpo Productions
#38. ‘Dr. Phil’
Dr. Phil talks to two women on his show.
By George Productions (II)
#37. ‘The Simple Life’
Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie laugh.
BBC
#36. ‘Troy: Fall of a City’
Men with shields walk next to two men behind horses.
Fox News Channel
#35. ‘Hannity’
Sean Hannity pointing.
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios
#34. ‘Stargate Origins’
A woman in a mask holds a baby standing in front of large golden wings, next to another woman.
Company Pictures
#33. ‘Skins’
A group of teens lay on a bed snuggled together.
Lyrick Studios Video
#32. ‘Barney & Friends’
Barney and friends in a group pose.
BMP
#31. ‘Bill Nye Saves the World’
Bill Nye holds a tiny model of earth.
BBC
#30. ‘Teletubbies’
Teletubby in front of a field of flowers.
495 Productions
#29. ‘Jersey Shore’
Cast of the Jersey Shore running down a street together.
Getty Images
#28. ‘The Jerry Springer Show’
Jerry Springer hosting his TV show.
Amy Graves/WireImage // Getty Images
#27. ‘The Hills’
Cast of The Hills posing together at an event.
11th Street Productions
#26. ‘Teen Mom OG’
A couple sits together in an interview.
Rob Kim // Getty Images
#25. ‘The O’Reilly Factor’
Bill O’Reilly interviews Rob Lowe.
Berlanti Productions
#24. ‘Batwoman’
Batwoman in front of a red background.
Kidz House Entertainment
#23. ‘The Naked Brothers Band’
A boy and girl dressed up in a western theme sitting in chairs.
Next Entertainment
#22. ‘The Bachelorette’
A woman in a long gown holding a rose on a dock in front of turquoise water.
Tyler Perry Studios
#21. ‘House of Payne’
A group of adults and children in a firehouse sit around examining some papers.
Bell-Phillip Television Productions
#20. ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’
A man and woman stare seriously at each other.
Frederator Studios
#19. ‘Fanboy & Chum Chum’
A cartoon of two boys dressed as superheros.
BMP
#18. ‘Kourtney & Kim Take New York’
Kourtney and Kim Kardashian in front of a helicopter.
11th Street Productions
#17. ‘16 and Pregnant’
A woman gets an ultrasound.
Ryan Seacrest Productions
#16. ‘Kourtney & Kim Take Miami’
Kourtney Kardashian being interviewed.
Greenlight Films
#15. ‘The Bachelor’
A man in a white shirt stands in a pool holding a woman in a wedding dress.
Bwark Productions
#14. ‘The Inbetweeners’
Four high school boys stand and sit around a picnic table laughing.
Cartoon Network Studios
#13. ‘Ben 10’
A cartoon of a boy and a girl.
Comedy Partners
#12. ‘Mind of Mencia’
A man in a suit in front of a mansion hands over a leather suitcase to a security guy while a woman in an animal print dress stands next to him.
3 Arts Entertainment
#11. ‘Chad’
A boy walks down a crowded school hallway next to a girl sitting on a motorized scooter.
BMP
#10. ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian riding in a red classic car.
Boardwalk Pictures
#9. ‘The Goop Lab’
Gwyneth Paltrow and one of her co-workers sit on an interview couch.
Nickelodeon Animation Studios
#8. ‘Breadwinners’
Two cartoon characters jump up and down in a garbage pile.
Authentic Entertainment
#7. ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’
Honey Boo Boo and her family eating at a table outside.
ABC
#6. ‘The View’
The View hosts sitting on a couch.
20th Century Fox Television
#5. ‘The High Fructose Adventures of Annoying Orange’
Annoying Orange talking.
Scott Gries // Getty Images
#4. ‘My Super Sweet 16’
Characters from the show sit on stage looking at a laptop together.
Astrid Stawiarz // Getty Images
#3. ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’
Two girls from the show pose together in makeup.
Irwin Entertainment
#2. ‘A Little Late With Lilly Singh’
A woman in a track suit sits at a desk with a large gavel.
HBO Max
#1. ‘Santa Inc.’
A boy on a bed in between Santa and Mrs. Claus.
