Most popular girl names in the 60s in Arizona

Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.

The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock ‘n’ roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the ‘60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the ‘60s in Arizona using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the ‘60s in your home state.



#50. Monica

Monica is a name of Greek origin meaning “solitary”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 687

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 166 (#425 most common name, -75.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #86

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 45,153



#49. Tracy

Tracy is a name of Irish origin meaning “fighter”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 700

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9 (#1789 most common name, -98.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 103,778



#48. Dawn

Dawn is a name of English origin meaning “daybreak”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 701

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9 (#1789 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 114,291



#47. Robin

Robin is a name of German origin meaning “fame-bright”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 706

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 36 (#1154 (tie) most common name, -94.9% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 118,322



#46. Theresa

Theresa is a name of Greek origin meaning “late summer”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 785

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 46 (#1046 most common name, -94.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 97,120



#45. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 789

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 319 (#221 most common name, -59.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 119,212



#44. Margaret

Margaret is a name of Greek origin meaning “pearl”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 799

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 219 (#321 (tie) most common name, -72.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #53

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 81,869



#43. Anna

Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 812

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 632 (#102 most common name, -22.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #95

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 40,816



#42. Angela

Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 818

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 391 (#174 most common name, -52.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,248



#41. Kathy

Kathy is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 823

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#2142 (tie) most common name, -99.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 101,119



#40. Kathleen

Kathleen is a name of Irish origin meaning “pure”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 824

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65 (#867 (tie) most common name, -92.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 120,967



#39. Christina

Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 836

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 200 (#357 most common name, -76.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #72

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 52,764



#38. Diane

Diane is a name of Latin origin meaning “divine”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 874

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#2142 (tie) most common name, -99.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 114,441



#37. Cindy

Cindy is a name of Greek origin meaning “woman from Mount Kynthos”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 879

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 52 (#968 (tie) most common name, -94.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #46

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 91,589



#36. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 890

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 383 (#178 (tie) most common name, -57.0% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 92,825



#35. Tina

Tina is a name of English origin meaning “river”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 920

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#1752 (tie) most common name, -98.9% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 126,385



#34. Carol

Carol is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 923

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#1752 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 112,341



#33. Diana

Diana is a name of Roman origin meaning “goddess of the hunt”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 925

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 324 (#217 most common name, -65.0% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #63

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 65,034



#32. Denise

Denise is a name of Greek origin meaning “to be devoted to Bacchus”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 935

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93 (#681 (tie) most common name, -90.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 128,834



#31. Cheryl

Cheryl is a name of Greek origin meaning “cherry fruit”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 951

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93 (#681 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 135,650



#30. Sharon

Sharon is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “a fertile plain”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 967

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 18 (#1477 most common name, -98.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 154,883



#29. Nancy

Nancy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 970

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 70 (#833 (tie) most common name, -92.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 142,707



#28. Debbie

Debbie is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 994

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 70 (#833 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #52

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 84,193



#27. Kelly

Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,012

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 120 (#570 most common name, -88.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 128,078



#26. Pamela

Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning “all sweetness”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,093

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 30 (#1232 most common name, -97.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 181,948



#25. Christine

Christine is a name of English origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,098

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 58 (#923 most common name, -94.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 139,333



#24. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,128

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 370 (#186 most common name, -67.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 99,468



#23. Teresa

Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning “huntress”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,133

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115 (#586 most common name, -89.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 151,770



#22. Debra

Debra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,144

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115 (#586 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 153,776



#21. Donna

Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning “lady of the home”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,205

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 27 (#1279 most common name, -97.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 213,457



#20. Brenda

Brenda is a name of Norse origin meaning “sword”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,239

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90 (#705 most common name, -92.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,483



#19. Barbara

Barbara is a name of Greek origin meaning “foreign”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,259

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 88 (#716 most common name, -93.0% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,750



#18. Tammy

Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “palm tree”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,271

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 88 (#716 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,218



#17. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,294

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 374 (#184 (tie) most common name, -71.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,429



#16. Lori

Lori is a name of English origin meaning “bay laurel”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,389

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 374 (#184 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 176,561



#15. Deborah

Deborah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,429

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 42 (#1087 most common name, -97.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,434



#14. Julie

Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,438

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 123 (#557 most common name, -91.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 166,151



#13. Laura

Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,478

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 132 (#515 most common name, -91.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 174,184



#12. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,484

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,886 (#14 most common name, +27.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 168,897



#11. Maria

Maria is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “sea of bitterness”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,623

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 857 (#68 most common name, -47.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #49

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 88,642



#10. Cynthia

Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning “moon goddess”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,645

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 160 (#436 (tie) most common name, -90.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 196,606



#9. Sandra

Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,661

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92 (#691 (tie) most common name, -94.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,812



#8. Karen

Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning “pure”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,666

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148 (#464 most common name, -91.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 286,044



#7. Linda

Linda is a name of Italian origin meaning “beautiful”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,704

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 89 (#711 most common name, -94.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 225,412



#6. Kimberly

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,716

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 778 (#76 most common name, -54.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 259,092



#5. Susan

Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “lily”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,837

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 43 (#1077 (tie) most common name, -97.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 287,661



#4. Michelle

Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,879

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 432 (#157 (tie) most common name, -77.0% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 208,285



#3. Patricia

Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,030

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 114 (#591 most common name, -94.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 231,137



#2. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,964

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 303 (#230 most common name, -89.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 355,223



#1. Lisa

Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,391

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77 (#777 (tie) most common name, -97.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 496,980