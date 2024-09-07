Skip to Content
2024 Varsity Blitz Week 3

By ,
today at 12:24 AM
Published 12:36 AM

Kofa looks for a win against local rival Antelope, and Imperial comes to Yuma to take on Cibola

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Several games from across the Desert Southwest, including a Yuma vs Imperial Valley matchup as the Tigers take on the Raiders, and could San Pasqual snap their years-long losing streak? The action from these games and more in this week's episode of Varsity Blitz.

Editorial Note: Due to roster confusion, we mistakingly referred to Cibola quarterback Carter Rutledge as Ian Brown.

