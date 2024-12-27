Plays of the Week: Christmas Edition

We countdown the best local plays of the week with a holiday twist.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Santa Chas delivers once again with holiday cheer and of course the plays of the week.

5. Yuma soccer's Orlando Villa's volley goal vs Central.

4. Yuma basketball's Andy Mosqueda's bucket vs Cibola

3. Arizona Western basketball's Boubacar Diatta's go ahead slam dunk vs College of Southern Idaho

2. Cibola basketball's Jose Fernandez tomahawk dunk vs Yuma

1. Cibola soccer's Marvin Carillo's Cruyff turn goal vs Williams Field

You can submit plays to be featured in next week's list! Send videos on Instagram to @chasmessman or Twitter/X to @ChasMessmanKYMA