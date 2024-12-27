Skip to Content
Top Plays

Plays of the Week: Christmas Edition

By
today at 10:42 AM
Published 10:41 AM

We countdown the best local plays of the week with a holiday twist.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Santa Chas delivers once again with holiday cheer and of course the plays of the week.

5. Yuma soccer's Orlando Villa's volley goal vs Central.

4. Yuma basketball's Andy Mosqueda's bucket vs Cibola

3. Arizona Western basketball's Boubacar Diatta's go ahead slam dunk vs College of Southern Idaho

2. Cibola basketball's Jose Fernandez tomahawk dunk vs Yuma

1. Cibola soccer's Marvin Carillo's Cruyff turn goal vs Williams Field

You can submit plays to be featured in next week's list! Send videos on Instagram to @chasmessman or Twitter/X to @ChasMessmanKYMA

Article Topic Follows: Top Plays

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content