Plays of the Week: Nov 23-30

Published 1:45 AM

We countdown the best plays from the last week from around the desert southwest.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We countdown the five best plays from high school and college sports over the week of November 23-30.

5. Yuma Catholic girl's basketball's Amanda Wiley's three pointer against Seton Catholic

4. Yuma Catholic's Nash Ott's touchdown pass to Sir Stokes against Mica Mountain

3. Yuma Catholic's Rocky Stallworth's tackle for loss against Mica Mountain

2. Arizona State's Derek Eusebio's 61-yard touchdown against Arizona.

1. AWC's basketball's  Leano Rolle's 180 dunk against Community Christian.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

