Plays of the Week: September 20

September 20
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We countdown the plays of the week, but this week YOU have a say in which play gets to top spot.

5. Gila Ridge's Steven Navas touchdown pass to Michael Hayes against Brawley.

4. Yuma's Nick Amador's touchdown run against Kofa

3. Imperial's Jayden Ayala's touchdown pass to Gio Robles against Palo Verde.

You decide who is number 1!

Option 1: Brawley's Matt Gutierrez's touchdown pass to Sergio Garcia against Gila Ridge.

Option 2: Gutierrez's touchdown pass to Roy Rosas against Gila Ridge.

Voting is done on Instagram at @kymacbs13fox9 or @chasmessman

Link: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DATtPukyRn8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The winner will be revealed on Wednesday's shows.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

