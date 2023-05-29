Top Plays of the Week: Championship Weekend Edition

A look at some of the top moments and plays from four CIF championship games

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - This past weekend was an unforgettable one for the Imperial Valley after three local teams were crowned CIF champions on the diamond.

But in order to win the big one, there had to be some championship-like plays and moments to help steer their team to victory.

#8 - We begin with the CIF Division IV softball final - Palo Verde was tied at 0 with Christian until Nikki Rocha lifted a flare into center but two fielder's collided to squirt the ball free as Charlie Dagnino came around and slid into home to take the late lead. Unfortunately that would be the only run of the game for them as the Jackets would lose their lead in the bottom of the 6th inning and fall 4-1.

#7 - Next up, from the Division IV baseball final, Calexico's Manuel Cano came through with a base hit through the left side and the ball kept rolling as it got by the Bishop's left fielder as two runs came around to score in a huge moment for the Bulldogs to take the lead. They would not look back after that.

#6 - At number six, Imperial softball was down one with two on in the bottom of the 6th inning and Andrea de la Trinidad with a hard hit ball took a huge tiger hop, squirting away from the second baseman allowing Annika Lara and Hannah Johnson to come in and take the late lead.

#5 - Now to Holtville's final on Friday. Up 2-0 in the 4th inning and looking for more, Demi Johnston would come through after lifting one deep to right. It looked like a top play for Santana on a diving attempt but the ball would pop out as Johnston rolled into third with a big two RBI triple to open the Vikings lead to four.

#4 - Back to UC San Diego for Imperial - this was the unsung hero play that got the Tigers on the board. Marianna Pesqueira hit a blooper into right but it got past the right fielder and Pesqueira would book a round trip ticket to home plate, chugging in and sliding safely for the score.

#3 - Now the best moments. The championship moments. Calexico would get a fly ball for the final out and celebrating a Division IV title in baseball.

#2 - Back to UC San Diego again as Jayden Rutledge gets a fly ball to center for De la Trinidad to reel in and put the game away, crowning the Tigers as the next champion.

#1 - To round it out, Kalli Strahm and the Lady Vikings would get a bouncer to Kamryn Walker at shortstop who would make the play, giving Holtville their second CIF title in three years.