Jalen Hurts makes Disney World appearance following Super Bowl win

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts delighted Walt Disney World guests by making an appearance at a parade, alongside Mickey and Minnie, on Monday afternoon, February 10, a day after winning the title against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Footage from Allie Uncharted shows Hurts waving at the cheering crowd while sharing a float with Mickey, Minnie, and Goofy.

In another video captured by Bailee B. Harper, Disney employees dancing around the float can be seen lifting signs that read, "Super Bowl Champions."

After his team won the Super Bowl on Sunday night, Hurts replied, "I'm going to Disney World" when he was asked what he would be doing next.

According to Yahoo, citing a Walt Disney World spokesperson, Hurts and his family, who were part of the parade, also interacted with Disney characters and enjoyed some of the park's attractions during their visit.