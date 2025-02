NEW ORLEANS (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Taylor Swift was booed by fans as she appeared on a large screen at the Super Bowl in New Orleans on February 9 as her boyfriend Travis Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, faced the Philadelphia Eagles.

Footage of the screen filmed by X user @SamuelBrownRBT shows Swift, who was sitting with rapper Ice Spice, react as boos echoed around Caesars Superdome.

The Chiefs lost to the Eagles 40 to 22.